A group of South African firefighters left social media users entertained after taking part in the trending Mopepe dance challenge while on duty

The video captured a lighter side of the emergency workers, with their energy and teamwork quickly drawing attention online

Many viewers headed to the comments section to share their reactions after seeing the firefighters join the popular dance trend

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Firefighters joined the viral 'Mopepe' dance challenge, showing off their moves in a video that entertained social media users. Image: @diago.za/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A group of South African firefighters has captured attention online after taking part in the popular Mopepe dance challenge. The video, shared by TikTok creator @diago.za on 15 June 2026, shows the emergency workers enjoying a light-hearted moment while participating in one of the country's most popular social media trends.

The creator is known for entertaining followers with TikTok videos of himself and his friend taking part in various dance challenges. This time, he teamed up with firefighters, whose energetic performance quickly attracted viewers and sparked conversation on the platform.

The firefighters joined the popular 'Mopepe' dance challenge, a trend inspired by Benzoo's hit song that has gained traction on social media. Image: @diago.za/TikTok

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Firefighters embrace viral dance trend

Their participation forms part of a broader trend on social media, where people from different backgrounds are putting their own spin on the Mopepe dance challenge. From content creators to schoolchildren, many South Africans have joined the craze, helping the trend spread across TikTok and other platforms.

The challenge is inspired by Mopepe, a song by South African singer-songwriter Benzoo. The track features Bukzin Keyz and Tango Supreme and forms part of Benzoo's project, eh B&B. Thanks to its catchy rhythm and upbeat energy, the song has become a favourite among social media users, inspiring thousands of dance videos online.

The firefighters embraced the challenge with enthusiasm, bringing their own energy to the routine. Their teamwork and willingness to join in on the fun turned an ordinary moment into a memorable clip that resonated with viewers.

While firefighters are often recognised for responding to emergencies and assisting communities during difficult situations, the video offered a glimpse into the personalities behind the uniforms. The light-hearted moment reminded many viewers that first responders also enjoy taking part in activities that bring people together and create positive online interactions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Video sparks positive reactions online

The clip on the TikTok page drew positive reactions from social media users, many of whom praised the firefighters for showing a different side of their profession. Viewers said it was refreshing to see first responders enjoying themselves.

@Tatenda-Sharon commented:

"Crush and groovist of the year."

@Boithabiso said:

"Michael Jackson."

@Kholofelo ya Jesu joked:

"My favorite 😂the aim is not to sweat 😂😂"

@☆ℛ𝒶𝒹𝓂𝒾𝓁𝒶_𝒜 🌟 mentioned:

"Why are you so good dancing?"

@Ellesgee complimented:

"This one goes to Yellow Mellow."

@greenteacoco_ added:

"Everyone is such a vibe!"

3 Related dance challenge stories

Briefly News reported that a TikTok dancer Samkeliso revisited a dance challenge he had started months earlier.

reported that a TikTok dancer Samkeliso revisited a dance challenge he had started months earlier. A schoolboy became an online sensation after taking part in the trending Zep dance challenge while wearing his school uniform.

An American soldier who joined the viral Ngishutheni TikTok dance challenge, embracing a dance trend that originated in South Africa.

Proofreading by Hilary Sekgota, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News