An American man in the army posted a TikTok video of his take on a South African dance trend that went viral

The US army soldier caught the attention of many Mzansi netizens when he showed off his moves by doing a local dance routine

South Africans flooded the American man's dance video, sharing their thoughts on how well he executed the amapiano moves

One TikTok dance trend from South Africa has made its way overseas. An American soldier put his best dancing foot forward to take part in a Mzansi dance challenge.

A USA soldier joined the 'Ngishutheni' TikTok dance challenge with his moves. Image: @mr_boateng3

The USA soldier did his version of the dance to Ngishutheni by Goon Flavour. The song has become popular among South Africans who started a viral dance routine which circulated all over social media.

In a TikTok video by @mr_boateng3, an American soldier made a video using the Ngishutheni song, which is TikTok viral. The African American executed some impressive amapiano moves as he performed the entire viral dance routine for the massive hit. The clip amassed a quarter of a million views.

Canadian woman slays amapiano dance

In a related story, a Canadian woman impressed people when she hopped onto another amapiano trend. The lady did a dance challenge that took TikTok by storm, surprising people with her sense of rhythm. Many eyes were on her because she danced to Mnike at its peak. The song Tyler ICU took over the world, with international celebrities naming it as their favourite. In 2023, Rihanna said Mnike was her song of the summer in a video that made South Africa proud. The pop star and billionaire businesswoman also bust some dance moves to the hit by Tyler ICU.

Amapiano dances from South Africa have spread all over the world. Image: Hiraman

South Africa cheers on US soldier's dance to Mzansi hit

Mzansi peeps could not help but make some jokes about the American taking part in a South African dance. Some people joked by giving him his own South African name, saying he should visit. Watch the video of the soldier dancing and read the comments below:

lethu commented:

"You've got South African blood bru, come visit."

majalisa wrote:

"Whoooow you belong in South Africa."

Veronica said:

"Come and visit SA, you will enjoy it a lot."

user536484278490 cheered:

"Yess wena hand grenade 🔥🥰 "

Lulu declared:

"Your South African name is now Sbu.🇿🇦👌🏾🙌🏾"

Hloni Mbhamali said:

"Come home to South Africa."

mindlo joked:

"Hayi Themba come home wena 🔥"

Philisiwe Thabethe added:

"Come home, buya ekhaya South Africa."

