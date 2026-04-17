Samkeliso posted his kasi dance challenge and watched all of Mzansi try, and still not come anywhere close to matching what he did

The original clip pulled in over 20 million views before Samkeliso returned two months later to remind the entire country why the challenge was never really open to anyone else

South Africans flooded the comments, saying he put a password on his own dance moves because only he knows the combination, and nobody else is ever getting inside

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A Mzansi dancer named Samkeliso has proven that some moves belong only to him.

Success closing off his own challenge. Image: @samkeliiso

Source: TikTok

The TikToker, who goes by the username success_@07, posted a video on 13 April 2026. He performed the same kasi dance moves he had introduced to Mzansi months earlier. No one in South Africa had managed to pull them off convincingly at all. Samkeliso returned to remind the internet exactly why nobody else ever could.

The challenge began on 1 February 2026 when Samkeliso posted a distinctly kasi-flavoured routine. That clip immediately caught the attention of Mzansi and refused to let go. The video racked up over 20 million views and 1.6 million likes on TikTok. From that point, South Africans tried, dusted themselves off, and tried many times again. None of them got close enough to satisfy the crowd watching online. Two months later, Samkeliso came back and closed the door behind himself.

Nobody could crack the code

When a South African dance challenge catches fire online, it tends to travel fast. Amapiano and kasi dance culture have a strong track record of spreading well beyond township corners. People across the country and around the world get pulled in. But there is a real difference between a dance that people can learn from watching.

Samkeliso’s moves fell firmly into the category that belongs to one body alone. Viewers who attempted the challenge posted their efforts online throughout February and March. None of them landed the full routine the way Samkeliso did.

The second video shook Mzansi all over again

The 13 April clip arrived like a definitive full stop at the end of everything. Samkeliso performed the same signature steps. He danced in front of a kasi crowd that simply could not believe its eyes. The video picked up over 1.7 million views and more than 200,000 likes in four days.

Comments under the post ranged from open disbelief to admiration. Some viewers said he had put a password on his own dance moves.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi stunned by the impossibility of the challenge

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@marrest_idamara commented:

“He is the only dancer who did a challenge and then came back to close it himself. 🔥💯”

@lefa 🇿🇦🇨🇮 said:

“The guy has put a password and pattern to his dance. 😂”

@mamosadi mpho wrote:

“What kind of person is he to start a dance challenge that only he can participate in?💯😻🤲🥰💢💫”

@in the begining suggeted:

“Let’s make him trend until he gets invited to gigs so that he enjoys the fruits of his talent.”

@user4700546600816 said:

“Dancer of the year. We love you, man. You remind me of my time. 🫣💯”

@Advocate ~kay commented:

“Opened and closed his own challenge. 😂🐐🔥🕺🫡”

Screenshot of the video that set off the dance challenge. Image: @samkeliiso

Source: TikTok

More dance challenges

In another article, a group of high school teachers from the Eastern Cape were filmed participating in a viral dance challenge, leaving viewers amused.

A South African teacher caught Mzansi’s attention after joining her learners in a trending dance challenge that quickly gained traction online.

A group of 12 seniors from the Eastern Cape came together to take on the viral Magumba dance challenge.

Source: Briefly News