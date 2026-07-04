Three young South African boys launch a board game teaching kids how to spot and handle real-life dangers

One of the co-founders, Malik, is set to represent South Africa at a global business stage in Switzerland

Behind the scenes, a parent driving youth empowerment is pushing for a shift in how kids are prepared for the future

Briefly News interviewed Malik and Toni Gumede to find out more about the opportunity

Malik Gumede and his mom Toni Gumede exhibiting Danger Escape. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Young South African leaders are proving that age is just a number, as three boys under the age of 12 have built a business aimed at keeping children safe, and now their innovation is headed to the global stage.

Eleven-year-old Malik Gumede and co-founders Esha and Lesedi launched 'Danger Escape', a board game that teaches children aged five to 16 how to identify and navigate real-life dangers.

Now Malik, who leads marketing as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), is preparing to represent South Africa at Global Business Week in Davos, Switzerland, where young entrepreneurs from different countries present their businesses and pitch to investors, from 09 to 17 July 2026. For the 11-year-old, this is not his first time being chosen to represent his country.

"It felt great that I was going to be representing South Africa for the second time, in my time at MiniBoss"

When asked about the lessons he has taken from his journey so far, Malik spoke about learning key business skills and understanding business relationships.

"I have learned how to build a business. I have learned economics, and I have learned customers and consumers."

Young minds creating solutions

The board game was born out of a desire to solve a problem while helping children learn important life lessons through play. The trio started the business over a year ago when they were just eight, nine and 10, with Esha serving as CEO, Lesedi as Chief Operations Officer and Malik, who serves as the CMO. He said the goal reaches beyond simply creating a fun game:

"I want kids five to 16 to learn about the real-life dangers of the world, and I want them to stay safe and be able to avoid them."

Malik will be attending Global Business Week which will be held in Davos, Switzerland. Image: @GanzTwins

Source: Getty Images

The mother behind the mission

Malik's mother, Toni Gumede, a single parent, wears many professional hats: stakeholder relations professional, social facilitator, speaker, author, ecosystem builder, advocate for youth entrepreneurship and women empowerment, and Christian pastor.

Her concerns around unemployment and whether traditional education systems are truly preparing children for the future pushed her to seek different opportunities for her son. Upon finding Miniboss Business School, she was elated by the programme's ability to produce future job creators

Malik attends the weekend programme that exposes children to entrepreneurship and innovation. Toni believes giving children environments that cultivate problem-solving and creativity can shape a different future.

"The future is indeed in good hands with kids who are given an environment that cultivates their innovation and problem-solving desire."

Malik's message to other children with big ideas is a simple one:

"Never give up and don't stop until you make it to the end."

More Briefly News on young achievers

Kearsney College impressed South Africans after celebrating several Grade 8 to 11 learners who achieved perfect 100% subject marks across multiple subjects during their mid-year exams, highlighting exceptional academic performance and dedication.

Two brothers are making waves in ice sports in different ways, with one shining as an athlete on the ice while the other is leaving his mark through leadership and contribution behind the scenes, showing that impact comes in more than one form.

A Johannesburg matric student, Naledi Setzin, inspired many after self-publishing two books while still in high school, proving that young people do not need to wait for the "perfect time" to pursue their dreams.

Source: Briefly News