Dawn Thandeka King is alleged to have lost out on a gig in Ireland, and some Zimbabwean online users are celebrating

Outrage ensued after Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi stated that some South African artists are getting cancelled abroad

The former Uzalo star allegedly joins the list of some of the local acts who have either been pulled from event lineups in other African countries

Briefly News gained insights into the event and why Dawn Thandeka King will no longer be a part of it

Dawn Thandeka King has allegedly lost an African gig. Image: dawnthandekaking

Source: UGC

Former Uzalo actress Dawn Thandeka is rumoured to be the latest celebrity to lose an international gig.

Many people were either unmoved by Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi's remarks about some South African artists losing out on international gigs due to the ongoing anti-immigration marches.

The event was organised by Trissel Peters Event Planners and was set to take place at the Chillers lounge & bar, Dublin, Ireland. It was open to the public.

Did Dawn's event really get cancelled?

The Isintu Festival in Ireland boasts about being a powerful celebration of heritage, culture, and identity, aimed at bringing together people from all walks of life.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Where generations connect, traditions are honoured, and the spirit of home lives on in the diaspora. Dress code is traditional and denim," the description reads.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Trissel Peters Event Planners, which was also set to host Durban singers The Qwabe Twins, stated that Dawn's exclusion from the event was based on a mutual agreement between both parties.

"Isintu Festival team along with Dawn came to a mutual agreement that this isn’t the best time for her to travel with everything that is going on in South Africa. We have a great relationship and look forward to collaborating in the future. Most of our events are Afrocentric, as we want to provide a home away from home feeling for Africans in the diaspora, therefore it’s not only South Africans that attend. We’re all about unity, diversity and inclusion," they clarified.

Dawn Thandeka King was featured in the event, Zimbabwean. Image: Trissel Peters Event Planners

Source: Facebook

Users celebrate alleged cancellation

An X user, @SandileMakeba, was the first to point out that the event was cancelled, but made it seem as though it was due to Dawn Thandeka King being South African. This was later debunked by the organisers.

"Another South African artist Thandeka has been canceled from performing on isuthu festival. My sincere appreciation goes to the Zimbabwean organizers for demonstrating solidarity with their fellow citizens and for heeding our call. This is what it means to put Zimbabweans first."

The reactions on this remain mixed as the sensitivity around this situation escalates:

@BirthedIWas asked:

"Lol aren't people in Ireland going house to house demanding deportations? Anyways you can posture but the Irish will forever support South Africans we share a similar history."

@scelombhele1 shared:

"Fellow South Africans we need to stand with celebrities that are standing with us, those that are silent, are on their own."

@SlindileNgubo2 said:

"They can literally cancel all of the SA artists' gigs, we don't care because they're not supporting the March and March movement. The one's who stood with us, we'll support ourselves."

@naison007 stated:

"We should not forgive that I think as Zimbabweans we should now go for South African companies and products, let's boycott them."

@crosbyboipelotl shared:

"African artist, divert your destinations to Namibia, Angola and those other countries which respect the rule of law of your country. Don't allow money to blind you. You can also make a killing in your own country."

Phakelumthakathi weighs in on SA artist's gig cancellation

In a previous report from Briefly News, anti-illegal immigration activist and former actor Nkosikhona “Phakelumthakathi” Ndabandaba commented on reports that South African artists are losing performance opportunities across Africa.

This has been attributed to the rising anti-South African sentiment across the continent.

Source: Briefly News