Anti-illegal immigration activist Nkosikhona “Phakelumthakathi” Ndabandaba sparked backlash after saying he would laugh if reports of South African artists losing gigs across Africa are true

His remarks came after Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi warned that some SA artists are facing cancelled performances abroad

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie dismissed the claims, saying he knew nothing about cancellations and insisting the matter should not be overemphasised

Phakelumthakathi has sparekd controversy with his comment on SA artist allegedly losing gigs in African countries. Images: @IndWorldThinker/X and Ziyaad Douglas

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Anti-illegal immigration activist and former actor Nkosikhona “Phakelumthakathi” Ndabandaba refuses to stay out of controversy, igniting heated debate on social media once again after commenting on reports that South African artists are losing performance opportunities across Africa.

This has been attributed to the rising anti-South African sentiment across the continent, with some attributing the situation to perceived xenophobia, arising from the anti-illegal immigration movement.

What did he say?

Taking to his X account on Youth Day, 16 June, Phakelumthakathi, responded sharply to the claims, saying South African artists would experience the pain of unemployment

View his post here:

His remarks quickly drew hundreds of comments, expressing mixed sentiments online.

Social media reactions

@Timeless_365 said:

"That's what we want cause these so called celebrities are helping us with nothing."

@SBzo69 wrote:

"Maybe they'll understand what ordinary South Africans are facing daily."

@Patriot0620 stated:

"I remember in 2008 when South Africans were voicing their grievances relating to illegal immigration- instead of hearing cries of South Africans, they organised a march in support of illegal immigrants. They must feel what the ordinary South Africans are feeling."

While some diasgreed with his sentiments

@cde_simba stated:

"Wishing unemployment on fellow Africans just so you can laugh at their suffering says more about you than it does about them."

@raphaat121 remarked:

You have destroyed a source of income for your fellow South Africans

Government weighs in on cancelled gigs

The controversy comes after Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed reports that some South African artists are experiencing cancellations of shows in other African countries.

Kubayi said that at least one artist had directly informed her that all scheduled performances had been cancelled, warning that perceptions of xenophobia were now having real economic consequences.

She added that government was engaging with stakeholders and businesses in various countries to address the issue and support affected artists.

However, the situation has also exposed divisions within Cabinet. Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie disputed Kubayi’s claims, saying he was unaware of any confirmed cancellations.

“I know nothing about SA artist gigs being cancelled. We can’t be held hostage because of gigs, Abahambe,” McKenzie said on social media.

McKenzie, who also leads the Patriotic Alliance, further used the phrase “Abahambe”, a Zulu term meaning “they must leave”, which is often associated with anti-immigration rhetoric.

Nigerian governement considers retaliating agaist South Africa

In related news, the Nigerian government is considering taking retaliatory measures against South Africa over the government’s response to rising tensions in the country. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, indicated that action could be taken over what she described as ‘South Africa’s complacency and apathetic response to violent xenophobic attacks’. Odumegwu-Ojukwu said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration may consider measures in response.

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Ministe Gayton McKenzie. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Ghana reassures South Africans that they are safe in the country

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Director of Diaspora Affairs to the President of Ghana, Kofi Okyere-Darko, has moved to reassure South Africans living in Ghana that their safety and businesses will not be affected, despite rising regional tensions linked to illegal immigration debates across parts of Africa. His comments came after Ghana facilitated the return of around 300 of its citizens from South Africa, following months of heightened tensions over illegal immigration and growing pressure from advocacy groups such as the March and March movement.

Source: Briefly News