A machine malfunction at a SPAR packaging plant triggered a nationwide recall of five yoghurt product lines over safety concerns

The National Consumer Commission warned that consuming the affected batches could cause severe stomach upsets and gastrointestinal discomfort

Shoppers who bought the recalled products should return them to their nearest SPAR store for a full refund or exchange

Yoghurts from Spar were recalled. Image: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — Five SPAR yoghurt product lines have been pulled from shelves nationally following a machinery breakdown at a production facility that compromised the safety of the affected batches.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) issued a public safety alert after SPAR notified the regulatory body of the fault. NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba confirmed that the recalled items carry a sell-by date of 9 August 2026 and a use-by date of 12 August 2026, and that these products have been available at SPAR stores across the country since 15 June 2026.

The recall covers five product lines: SPAR Fat Free Yoghurt, Low Fat Yoghurt, Double Cream Yoghurt, Indulge Double Cream, and Active Drinking Yoghurt variants.

SPAR advised the NCC that the technical fault caused product blowing, a manufacturing defect that changes the yoghurt's taste, smell, and physical appearance. The NCC, which recently recalled Range Rover vehicles, cautioned that consuming these dairy products poses a risk of severe stomach upsets and gastrointestinal discomfort and urged consumers to check their refrigerators without delay.

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Read the statement here:

How to return the recalled items

Consumers who purchased any of the affected products must not consume them under any circumstances. The NCC directed shoppers to return the items to their nearest SPAR outlet, where they are entitled to a full refund or an exchange at no cost.

The commission stressed the importance of responding promptly to safety recalls as a measure against foodborne illness. SPAR confirmed that corrective steps are currently underway at the packaging facility to fully resolve the machinery failure.

Formula milk recalled

In a related article, Briefly News reported on We also highlighted facts about the recent recall of Nestlé South Africa's NAN formula milk products due to safety concerns linked to a potential toxin contamination. This measure comes amid growing apprehension among South African parents regarding the safety of infant nutrition.

Source: Briefly News