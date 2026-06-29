Jaguar Land Rover recalls select SUVs due to driver airbag deployment risks

A defective clockspring connector may cause airbags to fail in accidents

Affected owners urged to contact dealerships for free inspections and repairs

The NCC said select Land Rovers have been recalled. Image: Frank Brennan

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— A potential safety hazard has emerged for thousands of premium sport utility vehicle owners in South Africa as a defect may cause driver airbags to fail during an accident. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) formally announced a voluntary product recall initiated by Jaguar Land Rover South Africa affecting selected Defender, Discovery, and Range Rover models spanning from the 2020 to 2027 model years.

According to a statement from the NCC, the risk involves the connector to the driver’s airbag at the clockspring mechanism. Over time, this specific electrical component may develop fretting corrosion. This degradation increases circuit resistance and can prevent the driver’s airbag from deploying when required during a collision.

Fault in Land Rover's airbag

Similar clockspring circuit faults previously prompted the regulatory commission to issue national safety notices. Recently, Stellantis South Africa recalled over 300 Jeep Wrangler vehicles because environmental dust compromised the internal clockspring wiring, leading to identical risks of driver airbag non-deployment during crashes.

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The affected Jaguar Land Rover vehicles were distributed nationally across distinct timelines. The commission noted that Defender models sold between April 2019 and June 2026 are included. The recall also covers Discovery units purchased from July 2020 to June 2026, alongside Range Rover models sold between September 2020 and June 2026.

Affected owners of these premium sport utility vehicles are urged to immediately contact their nearest authorised dealership. Jaguar Land Rover South Africa confirmed that technical teams will conduct inspections and perform all necessary circuit modifications or component replacements at no extra cost to the local vehicle consumers in this country.

VW Polo Vivo Safety Recall

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the National Consumer Commission has announced a product recall affecting 25,729 Volkswagen Polo Vivo vehicles in South Africa. The recall targets models purchased between February 2025 and February 2026 due to a specific manufacturing defect.

Officials discovered that the rivet height on the handbrake lever may fall outside required specifications, creating a risk where the handbrake fails to engage properly or unexpectedly disengages on inclines. Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu advised motorists to avoid parking on hills until repairs are complete.

Source: Briefly News