A teenager in Zimbali allegedly placed a homemade explosive device in Ballito Junction Mall's food court, which failed to detonate

A Telegram manifesto allegedly authored by the teenager cited the reasons for wanting to hurt other people

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the incident, with many raising questions about why nothing was mentioned earlier

A resident of the area spoke to Briefly News on condition of anonymity about the incident that has left many in disbelief

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A KZN teenager’s failed attempt to detonate an explosive at Ballito Mall has left many in disbelief. Image: m-gucci/ JJ Cale Gift Shop

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – South Africans are in disbelief after reports surfaced that a 15-year-old boy from Zimbali allegedly placed a homemade explosive device inside the food court of Ballito Junction Regional Mall.

The incident happened on Sunday, 29 March 2026, in what authorities are now treating as a potential terrorism-related matter. The device emitted smoke rather than detonating, with investigators attributing the failure to a construction fault in the device itself.

Mall security staff noticed smoke rising from an unattended bag, activated emergency procedures, moved the bag to a safe location, and apprehended the teenager before Umhlali SAPS arrived on the scene.

Teen’s manifesto cited bullying as reason for making the bomb

The teenager allegedly authored a manifesto distributed via Telegram that outlined his intentions ahead of the attempted attack. The document expressed admiration for mass killers and cited the 1999 Columbine High School shooters and the TikTok-based True Crime Community as sources of inspiration.

In the manifesto, the boy allegedly described years of bullying, online extortion, physical abuse by his father, and neglect by his mother as factors that drove him toward extremist online communities. He described the communities’ members as "the only people who have understood me."

He also alleged that in 2024 he chased a fellow pupil with a knife after school authorities refused his requests to be removed, leading to his expulsion, and that he pepper-sprayed people at another Ballito shopping centre on 4 March 2026.

Teenager was not initially charged

After the failed attempt to detonate an explosive, Umhlali police allegedly returned the failed device to the teenager's mother and declined to register a criminal case. A case was only opened on 2 April after the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation intervened, prompted by an alert from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) alerted the Hawks about the matter. Image: Kevin Carter

Source: Getty Images

Rather than facing immediate arrest, the teenager was admitted to Town Hill Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Pietermaritzburg. He was reportedly spotted back at Ballito Junction Mall on 1 July 2026, arrested two days later, but released from the KwaDukuza Regional Court on 6 July after the matter was not enrolled.

A Zimbali resident, speaking to Briefly News anonymously, described the situation as alarming:

"This isn't something we expect in our community or in South Africa at large. It's quite a concerning development if this is the type of threat that we are dealing with now, especially from someone so young. Hoping IPSS has acknowledged the threat and improves the security around us."

Public anger over delayed disclosure

News of the incident, which only became widely known roughly three months after it occurred, prompted sharp reactions online.

Cheyenne Bergstrom wrote:

"As someone who worked in the mall at this time, we should have been notified by security about what was happening. All that went off that day was a fire drill. This is serious. The staff in the mall should have been notified/evacuated sooner."

Sean Sanford questioned the timing of the disclosure:

"We are in July. Why are we only hearing about this almost four months later?”

Jordan Farrell raised concerns about what could have happened:

"So a literal bomb attempt was foiled, and the teenager, along with the bomb itself, was just handed back to the parents with barely any further action at the time? If the FBI hadn't gotten in contact days later, would this person still be walking around as if nothing happened, with the public none the wiser (even now, we only find out over 3 months later)? What would have stopped him from going home, fixing his bomb and going back the next day to Lifestyle instead?"

Kirsty Kaiser called for simultaneous accountability and rehabilitation:

"If these allegations are accurate, then every system appears to have failed him, and, in turn, failed the public. Accountability and rehabilitation aren't mutually exclusive. Both are essential if we want to prevent something like this from happening again."

Jason Naidoo said:

"It's heartbreaking to think about what drives 15-year-olds to build IEDs with the intent of causing loss of life. We need to have a serious conversation about mental health and violence."

Jacqui Cretney added:

"The world over needs to stop protecting criminals and start naming and shaming them regardless of their age. If they're old enough to commit a crime, then they're old enough to be named and shamed. Stop protecting these individuals."

Explosion reported inside Woolworths at Menlyn Park Shopping Mall

Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) launched a criminal investigation after an unidentified explosive device detonated within a Woolworths outlet.

The explosion occurred at 01:00 on Thursday, 28 May 2026, on a product shelf inside the Woolworths branch at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre.

Elite bomb disposal and crime scene units swept the commercial premises to figure out the exact nature of the weapon and track down the unknown perpetrators.

Source: Briefly News