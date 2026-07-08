Witness M's lawyer submitted an application to have their testimony heard in camera before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The witness's statement reportedly implicates heads of State, drug syndicates, terrorist organisations, and law enforcement officers

South Africans reacted with alarm and concern, recalling that a previous Madlanga witness was murdered after completing their testimony

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The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry have granted Witness M's application to testify behind closed doors. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – An anonymous witness at the Madlanga Commission has applied to give evidence behind closed doors, warning that going public with their testimony could get them and their family killed.

Advocate Teboho Mosikili presented the application on behalf of the witness on 8 July 2026, arguing that serious security concerns made an in-camera hearing necessary. Media houses did not oppose the request.

Witness M had been scheduled to testify between 6 and 10 July, as the Commission continues to probe allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Why did Witness M apply for in-camera testimony?

According to the witness's statement, their evidence touches on heads of state, drug syndicates and crime families. It also focuses on terrorist organisations, politically linked individuals, and law enforcement officers.

"I firmly believe that if my evidence emanating from my further supplementary statements is made public, I will be placed at serious personal risk. I also believe that this could increase the chance of harm being done to me and/or my family, including the possibility that we could be killed," the witness said.

Advocate Mosikili also asked that the witness's identity remain concealed throughout the proceedings.

A commission already marked by tragedy

The application comes against a deeply troubling backdrop. Marius van der Merwe, also known as the Madlanga Commission’s Witness D, was already murdered.

Van der Merwe, a former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) reservist, was assassinated in December 2025 outside his home in Brakpan. The execution occurred just weeks after his testimony regarding corruption and an alleged murder cover-up involving high-ranking police officials, including EMPD Deputy Chief Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi.

42-year-old former police Special Task Force elite officer, Matipandile Sotheni, has since been arrested for the murder. He faces several criminal charges, including premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and three counts of attempted murder, which are related to Van der Merwe’s wife and children who witnessed the hit.

Matipandile Sotheni has since been arrested for Witness D's murder. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

South Africans react with alarm

The news sparked a wave of concern and scepticism online, with many questioning who the implicated individuals are.

@MemaniSivu20469 asked:

"Who is being protected here? Who is this Head of State that is being protected? Malema's name was for everyone to see. Why are we protecting certain individuals? What is worse is the evidence is going to be sealed, and South Africans don't see a problem with that."

@Thokoza88288017 said:

"This will only serve to protect those that Witness M will implicate. South Africans already know who Witness M is. This is pointless."

@proletarat52439 warned:

"Heads of State? His testimony will never see the light of day. It's going to be postponement and postponement and postponement."

@TebogoMrembu said:

"I hope he has serious protection because I'm sure they know who Witness M is."

@KMchuba noted:

"This in-camera testimony doesn't help the witness. We saw a witness killed while they testified in camera. The people you are testifying against will know the witness and hunt her/him down."

@thozi1 asked:

"Heads of States? What in the world are we dealing with here? Anyway, Mkhwanazi warned us that this country will burn down when we hear what exactly is happening behind closed doors."

Inside the Madlanga Commission and war on witnesses

Briefly News noted that the investigation into Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations has resulted in increased threats on the lives of witnesses.

Multiple witnesses have also been granted in-camera testimony while an alleged assassination attempt on controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi was reported.

Since then, the Madlanga Commission has assured witnesses that it will prioritise their safety and security, over fears that those implicated were fighting back.

Source: Briefly News