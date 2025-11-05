The investigation into Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi’s allegations has resulted in increased threats on the lives of witnesses

Multiple witnesses have also been granted in-camera testimony while an alleged assassination attempt on controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi was reported

Since then, the Madlanga Commission has assured witnesses that it will prioritise their safety and security

Briefly News spoke to a family friend of Nathi Mthethwa, who believes his death may be tied to the Madlanga Commission

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, together with Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, has been confronted by a series of security incidents, threats, and one alleged fatality since its inception in September 2025.

Heightened protection for Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed in July 2025 that the personal security detail of KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had been significantly reinforced.

The measure followed intelligence reports of credible threats against Mkhwanazi, who has provided detailed evidence to both the Madlanga Commission and the Ad Hoc Committee regarding the so-called “Big 5” syndicate and political meddling in police operations. Additional security protocols were implemented for his 3rd of October 2025 appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee.

Witnesses Testify in Camera, Mogotsi Targeted

The Madlanga Commission has permitted several witnesses to give evidence in closed sessions after applications citing serious risks to their safety. On 13 and 14 October 2025, proceedings allowed evidence leaders to read statements from protected witnesses, one of whom reportedly broke down, stating: “We are going to die.”

Separately, on the evening of 3 November 2025, the vehicle of Brown Mogotsi was found in Vosloorus bearing 11 bullet holes. Ekurhuleni police have opened an attempted murder docket. Brown Mogotsi was expected to appear before the Madlanga and Ad Hoc sittings soon to respond to allegations of political fixing and illicit funding.

However, this alleged hit has seemingly deterred him as he fears his life is under threat.

The Commission spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said that the Commission has been in touch with Mogotsi about his safety.

Authorities have not shared whether the incidents are coordinated, but the pattern of intimidation has led to calls for expanded witness-protection measures.

Fikile Mbalula seeks judicial protection

Furthermore, on 2 November 2025, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula lodged an urgent application in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria. Mbalula alleged that false accusations levelled against him by businessman Brown Mogotsi, implicating him in the 2018 murder of Wandile Bozwana and tender irregularities involving his spouse, place his life and that of his family in immediate danger. The application seeks an interdict restraining Mogotsi from repeating the claims, R500 000 in damages, and a public retraction.

While Mbalula’s case does not directly tie to the Madlanga Commission yet, it involves Brown Mogotsi, who has been identified as a person of interest in the Commission.

Death of Nathi Mthethwa

Former Minister of Police and current South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, was found dead near the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris on 30 September 2025.

Mthethwa had been identified in testimony before the Madlanga Commission as a figure allegedly involved in political interference in KwaZulu-Natal investigations; however, the commission has not confirmed that Mthethwa was formally summoned.

While there is no formal link between his passing and the happenings of the commission, a family friend of the late Ambassador spoke to Briefly News and expressed suspicion over the timing of the events.

“He apparently ‘killed’ himself after he was mentioned in the Commission. What’s strange is that he was more than willing and ready to go and testify. I can only assume that whoever he was going to come and testify against panicked.”

