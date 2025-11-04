Businessman Brown Mogotsi reportedly survived an attempt on his life as he was travelling in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng

More details about the incident emerged about the condition of the vehicle and Mogotsi

Mogotsi was reportedly found unharmed and alive, and more information about what happened continues to emerge

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Brown Mogotsi survived an assassination attempt. Image: Kat Wilcox

Source: UGC

GAUTENG — More details about the alleged attempt on businessman Brown Mogotsi's life in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on 3 November 2025 have emerged.

Mogotsi was reportedly shot while driving in Vosloorus. The shooting took place in a deserved area in Vosloorus. The vehicle he was traveling in sustained eight bullet hits. However, Mogotsi emerged from the accident unharmed. A Resident living in the area recalled that he heard gunshots directed at Mogotsi's car when he rushed outside, and he found an empty vehicle. The keys were still in the ignition.

More details emerge about Brown Mogotsi's attack

Residents reportedly saw two people on the highway, and one of them introduced himself as Brown Mogotsi. Some residents recognised his name from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and moved away from the scene. A private security vehicle later arrived. Moments after, a white bakkie Mogotsi identified as his security team, arrived and took him away.

Mogotsi didn't open the case

The spokesperson of the South African Police Service, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said Mogotsi told them he would go to the police station at 8 am as he was traumatised. However, he did not show up. The attempts the police made to contact him were unsuccessful.

Brown Mogotsi was mentioned by multiple witnesses at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He was linked with suspected cartel bosses Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and Katiso "KT" Molefe. The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry formally requested him to submit a response to the allegations about him.

Mogotsi later expressed that he feared for his life after the South African Police Service raided his house in the rural North West. He, nevertheless, said he was ready to testify in response to the allegations against him.

More details emerged after Brown Mogotsi survived a shooting. Image: Photo by Siobhan Howerton

Source: UGC

South Africans weigh in

Neriens on Z commented on the incident in which Mogotsi survived.

Wothi Lokothwayo said:

"Such witnesses are dangerous. Imagine saying that in court. Lawyers would tear him apart."

Victor99 said:

"Staged thing, this one. Yo can't trust these criminals."

Simon Mosito said:

"Mogotsi thinks we are houtkops."

MoRiski said:

"This guy is an attention seeker."

Chris Sumbane said:

"Apparently, he shot his own car in front of witnesses."

Brown Mogotsi disappears after surviving an attack

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mogotsi disappeared after he allegedly survived an attempt on his life. A shooting took place in Vosloorus, and Mogotsi escaped unharmed.

The police said that Mogotsi was supposed to open a case at the police station. He promised to be there, but later disappeared. He also failed to honour the previous promises he made to the police.

Source: Briefly News