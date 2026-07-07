Evidence presented before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry shed more light on Major General Feroz Khan's lifestyle

General Khan officially declared owning zero vehicles in 2023, but within a year, he had amassed a luxury 30-car fleet

The commission also heard about the property that the Deputy Head of Crime Intelligence owned, including a mansion near George

Major General Feroz Khan's lifestyle has come under the spotlight following evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Financial disclosures and WhatsApp evidence presented before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry have painted a picture of Major General Feroz Khan’s lavish lifestyle/

General Khan, the deputy head of Crime Intelligence within the South African Police Service (SAPS), is widely referred to as one of South Africa's richest generals, and it’s easy to see why.

Revelations made before the Commission place the former head of Operational Intelligence Support at the centre of an alleged multimillion-rand empire that bears no resemblance to what a police salary could sustain.

The evidence was presented on 6 July 2026 in the absence of General Khan, who remains hospitalised following a shooting in late June 2026. General Khan was shot in Houghton, Johannesburg, on 28 June 2026, and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

His lawyer has since suggested that police might have been involved in the assassination attempt.

Major General Feroz Khan was shot on Sunday evening, 28 June 2026, while he was reportedly driving home. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Khan's inexplicable 30-car fleet

In his official 2023 police financial disclosures, Khan declared owning no vehicles at all, later stating his only personal car was a 1995 Fiat Uno Fire. By 2024, his disclosed fleet had surged to 30 luxury and vintage cars, all reportedly acquired within a single year.

WhatsApp conversations with automotive parts businessman Ismail Vally, extracted and placed before the commission, show Khan actively driving and trading high-end vehicles, including a Porsche 911 and a BMW M3.

The commission also heard allegations that Khan misappropriated at least four luxury vehicles originally procured for the SAPS Undercover Agent Programme, diverting them to his personal use and bypassing official fleet management processes.

A property empire stretching across South Africa

It’s not just a lot of vehicles that the general owned. His real estate holdings, valued at an estimated R39 million, included a mansion near George in the Western Cape. WhatsApp records presented to the Commission reportedly showed Khan describing the panoramic views from the estate. Together with his wife, he co-owns a network of upscale commercial and residential properties nationwide.

In what investigators describe as a significant conflict of interest, Khan allegedly leased one of his own properties to Crime Intelligence for use as an official police safe house, purportedly at an inflated rental rate.

He also resided in a heavily secured apartment complex in Houghton, Johannesburg, the same address where he was arrested in May 2026 on charges related to illegal gold dealing.

Kickbacks, contracts and billionaire circles

Khan legally declared to police that his private motor spares business generated approximately R3 million annually in profit, an amount evidence leader Advocate Adila Hassim said was two and a half times what he earned in his senior position at Crime Intelligence.

However, evidence leaders at the commission allege he exploited this venture by steering a R54-million SAPS spare parts contract towards his associates.

Beyond the business dealings, the commission heard that Khan received luxury gifts in exchange for influencing government supply chains, including a Rolex watch, large quantities of cash, and custom-modified V8 vehicles.

His social connections also drew scrutiny. In 2023, Khan was photographed at an exclusive Economic Freedom Fighters gala dinner seated alongside tobacco industry figures Adriano Mazzotti and Mohammed "Mo" Sayed. He allegedly shared confidential state intelligence with the pair, raising serious concerns about the integrity of his senior intelligence role.

Police recover handwritten note at crime scene

Briefly News also reported that new details emerged following the shooting of General Khan in Houghton.

A police report into the matter confirmed that the general was struck by two bullets, with one lodged in his spine.

Investigators also recovered key items at the scene, including a handwritten note allegedly implicating two police generals.

Source: Briefly News