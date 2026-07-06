Former Ekurhuleni City Manager Imogen Mashazi is once again in the spotlight after details of the R60 million mansion she lives in resurfaced

The luxury home reportedly features six bedrooms, a spa, sauna, gym, guest house, private lift and an estimated monthly rental of R200,000

The revelations come as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry investigates a R3.5 million private jet trip funded by businessman Ze Nxumalo

Imogen Mashazi's R60m mansion is under renewed scrutiny. Images: @Miz_Ruraltarain/X and @News24/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - Former Ekurhuleni City Manager Imogen Mashazi is once again under scrutiny after details of the luxury mansion she has been living in resurfaced while the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry investigates a separate R3.5 million private jet trip funded by controversial businessman Ze Nxumalo.

According to a News24 report, Mashazi has been living in a sprawling R60 million mansion in Waterfall Equestrian Estate that was previously owned by businessman Edwin Sodi.

Inside the R60 million mansion

The luxury property is located about 30 kilometres from Ekurhuleni, the metro she once managed, and was listed for sale earlier this year with Mashazi named as the tenant.

Three independent property experts estimated the home could cost around R200,000 a month to rent. At the time, Mashazi earned R3.1 million a year as city manager, which reportedly worked out to about R140,000 a month after tax, raising questions about how the rental could be afforded.

The six-bedroom mansion is packed with high-end features, including a private lift, a spa, a guest house, a six-car garage and full solar backup. It also boasts a wellness sanctuary with a steam room, sauna, fully equipped gym, shower facilities and a smoothie bar. The home even has a "pyjama lounge" with its own coffee station that opens onto a balcony with scenic views.

According to the report, no lease agreement was registered at the Deeds Office in the name of Mashazi or her husband. Instead, records show the property is owned by an entity called Forcepoint Property.

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London private jet trip under investigation

As previously reported by Briefly News, the renewed attention on Mashazi's lifestyle comes as the Madlanga Commission continues investigating Nxumalo's decision to pay R3.5 million for a private jet that flew Mashazi, her husband and two friends to London for a three-day shopping trip in July 2022.

Evidence leader Adila Hassim told the commission investigators are trying to determine whether the payment was simply a gift or whether Nxumalo expected influence, protection or favours in return while Mashazi served as Ekurhuleni's city manager.

The commission also heard that former Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan was kept informed about every detail of the trip, although investigators say it is still unclear why.

DA wants criminal case strengthened

In a statement sent to Briefy News, the Democratic Alliance said it will submit new information to the South African Police Service to strengthen the criminal case it previously opened against Mashazi., following these new allegations.

The party said the revelations raise serious questions about the source of funding for the luxury accommodation, whether any benefits were properly declared and whether there were undisclosed relationships between senior municipal officials and individuals or companies that did business with the City of Ekurhuleni.

The Democratic Alliance laid crminal charges against Imogen Mashazi. Image: J Koloti

Source: Getty Images

Inside Mashazi's UK trip

Previously, Briefly News reported that Mashazi and her entourage reportedly splurged at the Corinthia Hotel, where rooms range from R15,000 to R95,000 per night. The jet they travelled in cost R2.5 million. Costs included R113,000 for fuel, R25,000 for sustaining the cabin crew, R80,000 for the crew, R17,000 for catering, R40,000 for passenger tax, and R45,000 for parking fees. Mashazi and her fellow travellers spent millions on fuel, passenger tax, crew sustenance, catering, and accommodation. This was despite her earning R3.1 million per annum.

Source: Briefly News