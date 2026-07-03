Lyndon Adentuji Odili, the husband of Mangaung Deputy Mayor Lulama Titi-Odili, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court

The Bloemfontein guesthouse owner was arrested on 30 June 2026, after police found undocumented migrants at the establishment

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Odili's court appearance, sharing varied reactions to his arrest and his current situation

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Lyndon Adentuji Odili, the husband of Mangaung Deputy Mayor Lulama Titi-Odili, was granted R10,000 bail. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA (X)/ Yellow Dog Productions

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

FREE STATE - The husband of Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Lulama Titi-Odili has been released on R10 000 bail.

Lyndon Adentuji Odili made his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 3 July 2026 on charges of allegedly harbouring undocumented foreign nationals. The 56-year-old, who runs a guesthouse on Raymond Mhlaba Street, was arrested on 30 June 2026 following an intelligence-driven operation by Free State police.

Officers had received a tip-off that undocumented individuals were being sheltered at the property, reportedly amid concerns about anti-foreigner sentiment surrounding the planned national shutdown. The officers made the discovery on 30 June 2026, the day of the unofficial shutdown.

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The discovery was made on the same day as the national shutdown. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

Undocumented foreign nationals discovered at property

A search of the guesthouse uncovered 18 foreign nationals who could not produce valid documentation permitting them to remain in South Africa.

Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, who addressed journalists at the scene on the day of the arrest, confirmed that those found on the premises included nationals from Ethiopia and Nigeria. She also noted that the individuals had not left the property and had only interacted with Odili, who visited to bring them food.

Odili, described by the premier as a Nigerian citizen who is legally resident in South Africa, was summoned to the guesthouse and arrested under Section 40(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act. He now faces 18 separate counts of aiding, abetting, assisting or enabling illegal foreigners in contravention of the Immigration Act. Separate criminal cases have been opened against each of the 18 undocumented individuals for alleged unlawful entry into and stay in the country.

Police warn about immigration law violations

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thabang Lesia commended the officers involved for their rapid response to the information received. General Lesia made clear that anyone who knowingly accommodates undocumented foreigners in violation of South Africa's immigration laws will face legal consequences.

The arrest takes place against the backdrop of nationwide protests over the presence of undocumented migrants, with the movement known as March and March having issued a deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa. The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court is expected to hear the matter again on 31 July 2026 as the investigation continues.

South Africans share mixed reactions to the news

Clifford Mashele said:

"If the deputy mayor were from the EFF, the name of the organisation would have been all over social media, with Julius' name on it."

PQ PQ exclaimed:

"That's what we hate about our law, it favours rich criminals."

@Sipha_Bilitane added:

"He must be deported together with that ANC woman."

@IrepTriplep urged:

"Please investigate how he got his papers to be in the country, and if his business has legit papers and how he got them. Also, check if he has received a tender through the help of his wife."

@FuchuaNkun40984 questioned:

"He was granted bail? What is happening in South Africa?"

Deputy Police Minister accuses citizens of harbouring illegal immigrants

Briefly News reported that Cassel Mathale spoke out against communities that allow illegal foreigners to reside in their communities.

The Deputy Minister of Police made the comments during the Interministerial Crime Prevention community engagement on 6 January 2026.

South Africans who commented on Mathale's statements criticised the government and blamed it for allowing crime to worsen in the country.

Source: Briefly News