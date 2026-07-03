Bonaphi Xakeka, a grass cutter, was attacked during anti-immigration protests in Kraaifontein

The protests resulted in significant property damage, including 45 spaza shops targeted across the Western Cape

Justice Minister refutes claims of a Ghanaian national's death during demonstrations as misinformation from Accra

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Western Cape man survived an attack from protesters. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A Kraaifontein grass cutter, Bonaphi Xakeka, is unable to work or support his family after being attacked by a mob during regional anti-illegal immigration protests. The 61-year-old was targeted on Tuesday when demonstrators allegedly mistook him for an undocumented migrant.

According to eNCA, Xakeka said he received no prior warning regarding the regional shutdown, which was organised by civil society groups, including the March and March movement. The attack left Xakeka with R8,000 in damages to his bakkie, a vehicle he uses to travel to various odd jobs. Xakeka stated that he cannot afford the repairs and has been unable to earn an income for days, affecting his ability to pay for his daughter’s student accommodation in Cala.

Bonaphi Xakeka calls for government action

Xakeka called on the national government to urgently address the country's ongoing immigration crisis to prevent further civilian harm. Provincial police confirmed they arrested 215 people on charges ranging from public violence to contravening the Immigration Act following the unrest. The demonstrations, which coincided with citizen-led deadlines for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, also resulted in widespread property damage.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Somali community leaders reported that 45 spaza shops were attacked across the Western Cape during the protests. The community leaders told eNCA that while they recognise the constitutional right to protest, they are appealing for peace as they must live within the affected neighbourhoods.

View the video on X here:

Diplomatic Dispute Over Fatal Shooting

Briefly News also reported that the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, accused the Ghanaian government of spreading misinformation regarding anti-immigrant protests. Kubayi rejected diplomatic claims from Accra stating a Ghanaian national was killed during the demonstrations.

According to law enforcement records, the 35-year-old victim was shot during a barbershop business robbery in Nyanga on 29 June 2026, a day before the protests occurred. Authorities are investigating the homicide as an extortion-related crime. Kubayi stated no fatalities occurred during the 30 June protests and criticized Ghana for publishing unsubstantiated narratives that label South Africa as xenophobic.

Source: Briefly News