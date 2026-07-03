Helen-Ann Booysen fights for justice after her son’s tragic death due to an underage driver

The minor pleaded guilty to culpable homicide in Brakpan Magistrate’s Court

Family seeks closure as case is postponed for pre-sentence report on 25 August

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Malcolm Booysen's mother said she will not stop until justice for her son's death is served. Images: @BiancavanWyk16 and @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

Helen-Ann Booysen, the mother of 14-year-old Malcolm Booysen, has vowed to never stop fighting for justice following a recent development in court. She spoke after a minor accused of killing her son pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and driving without a licence.

According to News24, the National Prosecuting Authority said that the minor entered the plea in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The incident occurred on 7 June 2025 when a vehicle driven by the child, then aged 12, skipped a stop sign at the corner of Northdene and Madeley streets before striking the teenager and crashing into a fence. The matter was transferred to the Child Justice Court following a preliminary inquiry on 9 June 2025. The case docket went to the Director of Public Prosecutions after a psychiatric assessment report was received from Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital on 28 August 2025.

Helen-Ann Booysen seeks closure for Malcolm

Booysen said that the past year had been difficult for her. She stated that seeing the minor walking free reminds her of that horrible day and expressed hope that the case would end so her family could find closure. The case has been postponed to 25 August for a pre-sentence and correctional supervision report. Malcolm’s aunt, Merissa Strauss, added that they pray no other child dies from an underage driver. The family recently marked the first anniversary of the tragedy on the stretch of road where the late teenager lost his life.

Fourth Suspect Arrested in Monswamy Family Murders

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a fourth suspect has appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrates' Court following his arrest for the April 2026 abduction and murder of seven Monswamy family members in KwaZulu-Natal. The victims were taken from their Newark home and killed in Melmoth.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the unnamed suspect faces charges of kidnapping, murder, and housebreaking, and will return to court on 31 July 2026 alongside three other co-accused. The brutal incident has prompted public calls to reinstate the death penalty, though legal expert Anathi Phela noted constitutional protections and international law make its return highly unlikely.

Source: Briefly News