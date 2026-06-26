The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that there had been a development in the Monswamy family murder case

Seven members of the Newark family were abducted from their home, killed, and dumped in Melmoth in April 2026

South Africans weighed in on the latest development, calling for harsher punishments for all those involved

The NPA's Natasha Ramkisson-Kara spoke to Briefly News about when the suspects would be appearing in court again

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The Monswamy family were brutally murdered in April 2026. Image: Laudium Sun Page

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – South Africans are calling for the death penalty to be reinstated after a fourth suspect was arrested for the brutal Monswamy family murders.

Seven members of the family were abducted from their home in Newark on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, and driven to a veld in Melmoth where they were killed. Police confirmed that some were shot, while others were stabbed. One of the female victims was also raped.

The victims were later identified as Allen Monswamy (52), his wife Sandy (57), his son Kraidon (26), his daughter Shamaria (20), as well as their relatives Gonosagren Padayachee (51), Mooniamma Padayachee (78), and Mariama Happanah (83).

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Fourth suspect arrested in connection with murders

Speaking to Briefly News about the latest developments in the case, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that a fourth suspect had been arrested.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, Regional Spokesperson for the NPA in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), confirmed that the suspect appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 25 June 2026.

“He is facing seven counts of kidnapping, seven counts of murder and one count of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances,” she said.

The suspect, who has not been named, will now appear again in court on 31 July 2026. He will join Bongumenzi Mpungose (27), Linda Blessing Mthiyane (28), and Mthandeni Luyanda Mthiyane (21) in the dock.

The other three were arrested on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, a day after the shocking crimes. Police traced them thanks to a stolen cellphone, and they then led officials to the site where they dumped the bodies.

Bongumenzi Mpungose (27), Linda Mthiyane (28), and Mthandeni Mthiyane (21) were arrested for the murders. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

How did South Africans react?

Social media users welcomed the news of the latest arrest, with many calling for the death penalty to be brought back.

Dinesh Banparthab said:

“I'm happy they were all caught, but if it were me, they would not see the inside of a court.”

King Light stated:

“And to just think that our tax money is going to cater for those in prison who commit these types of crimes. South African government, bring back the death penalty so I don't have to spend my money on murderers (useless government).”

Ultimatespraypainter Naidoo added:

“The death penalty is overdue.”

Mogie Naidoo asked:

“Why is the court wasting taxpayers’ money? They should just lock them up for life. They are animals.”

Sam Naidoo said:

“They must get a death sentence. If the state cannot do it, give them to the community.”

Leila Perumal added:

“They must not be given bail and locked up for life. I wish the death penalty were brought in this country for crimes like these.”

Bruce Levi agreed:

“Death sentence for all four of them.”

Other stories of multiple family members being murdered

Briefly News reported on several horrific stories over the years where more than one member of a family was murdered.

Source: Briefly News