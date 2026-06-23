Court denies bail for three suspects in brutal murder of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat

State highlights suspect's prior bail for car theft strengthens case against release

Dashcam footage of attack leads to public outrage and swift police action

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The three arrested for Isaac Satlat's murder remain behind bars. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The state's pending car theft case against one of the suspects emerged as a key factor in denying bail to three men accused of the brutal murder and robbery of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat. The Pretoria Magistrates’ Court ruled on Tuesday that releasing the trio would threaten public safety and shake confidence in the legal system.

According to a statement journalist Yusuf Abramjee posted on X, Goitsione Machidi, 25, McClaren Mushwana, 30, and Thabang Kenneth Mothwa, 27, allegedly orchestrated the February 11, 2026 ambush with three others. During the proceedings, the state revealed that Mothwa was already out on bail for a separate vehicle possession charge in Cullinan when Satlat was killed. This crucial detail fortified the prosecution's argument against their release.

While co-accused Dikeledi Tears Mphela, Tumishang Mabutla, and Ofentse Senwamadi chose not to seek bail, Machidi, Mushwana, and Mothwa pushed forward, claiming the state had a weak case. However, the magistrate rejected their applications, noting a compelling prima facie case and a total failure by the defense to prove exceptional circumstances.

The 22-year-old victim was lured to Atteridgeville via a ride-hailing app before being strangled. Public records show the attack was captured on dashcam footage, sparking intense outrage and leading to swift police tracking. Authorities later discovered that the vehicle had been brought to Mothwa specifically to dismantle its tracking device.

All six suspects will remain behind bars until September 1, 2026, allowing the state time for further investigations.

Read the statement on X here:

No Compensation for Murdered E-Hailing Driver's Family

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Bolt refused to compensate the family of 23-year-old Isaac Satlat, who was strangled to death during a Pretoria robbery on 11 February 2026. The e-hailing company stated that Satlat violated corporate policy by operating under a profile registered to another driver, Wiseman Makobe. Because platform benefits only apply to verified account holders, profile sharing renders the operation unlawful and invalidates insurance claims.

Source: Briefly News