Bolt has announced that it would not compensate the family of Isaac Satlat, who died in Tshwane

Satlat was killed during a robbery incident that went wrong after the suspects requested e-hailing services

South Africans applauded Bolt, who pointed out why Satlat’s family would not be given any compensation

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Isaac Satlat's family will not receive any compensation from Bolt. Images: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images and @News101Global/ X

Source: UGC

TSHWANE, GAUTENG — Bolt revealed that the family of Isaac Satlat will not be receiving any compensation after Satlat was killed while operating a Bolt-registered vehicle in Tshwane West on 11 February 2026.

According to TimesLIVE, the company said that Satlat violated the company’s policy when he used another driver’s profile. The platform added that its benefits and protections only apply to drivers operating under their own verified accounts. Bolt pointed out that where profile sharing occurs, the individual operating the vehicle is doing so unlawfully and is not eligible for compensation.

Profile sharing undermines trust: Bolt

Bolt slammed the practice of profile-sharing and said that it undermines passenger trust, violates agreements with drivers, and compromises safety. Bolt revealed that the profile was registered to Wiseman Makobe. Investigations showed that Makobe completed the registration and verification process, and Satlat started using the platform. Makobe’s profile has been permanently banned from the platform. Bolt also said that it was cooperating with the South African Police Service (SAPS) during the investigation.

What happened to Satlat?

Satlat was operating an e-hailing vehicle when more than two suspects requested the services. A video of Satlat’s last moments went viral. The video showed that there was a struggle between Satlat and the suspects. One of the suspects, who was seated in the back seat, strangled him. After a short struggle, Satlat died.

One suspect was arrested three days after the incident. The vehicle and Satlat’s body were later found abandoned in Tshwane West. Two more suspects were arrested days later and appeared before the Tshwane Magistrates Court on 16 February. They abandoned their bail application and remain behind bars until their next appearance in March.

Bolt said it does not support profile-sharing. Image: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans applaud Bolt

Social media commentators commended Bolt for not compensating the family.

Deleni Sishuba said:

“This is the lesson for others who use other people’s profiles. Bolt must vet their drivers.”

Nozibele Mhlambi was disappointed:

“Violation of company policy is criminal.”

Sechaba Nhlengethwa fumed:

“Last week, I applauded the deceased for working hard instead of resorting to crime, only to find out that he is a fraudster.”

Majozi Chongo posited a hypothetical question:

“I mean, if I took someone’s clock-in card, uniform, and their gun to go work their shift as a security guard and was killed during a heist, do you think ADT will pay my family any compensation?”

Luyanda Zidlekhaya Mabija asked:

“What is the compensation for?”

3 more suspects face additional charges

In a related article, Briefly News reported that three more suspects were arrested for Satlat’s murder. The suspects appeared before the Tshwane Magistrates’ Court on 18 February 2026.

Tumishang Mogau Mabutla, his girlfriend, Ofentse Senwamadi, and Thabang Mothwa were charged with premeditated murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Mothwa was charged as an accessory after the fact of robbery.

Source: Briefly News