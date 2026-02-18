Bolt confirms that 22-year-old Isaac Satlat was not using his own driver profile during the deadly Pretoria West ride

Bolt has confirmed that 22-year-old Isaac David Satlat was not using his own verified driver account when he was strangled by passengers during a trip in Pretoria West on 11 February 2026.

The e-hailing company says the profile belonged to another registered driver, Wiseman Makobe, and that profile sharing is strictly prohibited.

The incident left Mzansi and the e-hailing industry reeling as questions emerged about driver safety. Police have arrested the culprits involved in the murder. The suspects face charges of premeditated murder, hijacking, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Briefly News reaches out to Bolt

Bolt told Briefly News that they are “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life,” and extended condolences to Satlat’s family. The company confirmed that Satlat “was not the registered owner of the driver profile active at the time of the incident. The account belonged to Wiseman Makobe, a registered driver with an active account on the Bolt platform.”

“Following our internal investigation, the profile has been permanently hard-blocked and banned from operating on the platform,” Bolt said. The company emphasised that profile sharing “undermines passenger trust, compromises safety, and violates our agreements with drivers,” Bolt wrote.

According to the e-hailing company, drivers operating under someone else’s account are not eligible for compensation. “Comprehensive support and coverage only apply when drivers operate lawfully under their verified profile.”

How profile sharing can put drivers at risk

Bolt explained that safeguards are in place to prevent unsafe practices. These include mandatory identity verification, regular in-app selfie checks, device monitoring, and data-led risk detection systems. Drivers caught sharing profiles face immediate suspension or permanent bans.

Dashcam footage of Satlat’s final moments circulated on social media. The clip went viral, identifying one of the suspects and prompting her surrender to authorities. Bolt confirmed to Briefly News that they are working closely with the South African Police Service to support the investigation in every way possible.

