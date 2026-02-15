One of the relatives of the e-hailing driver who was killed in a horrific robbery in Tshwane has pleaded for the public’s help

The young man’s horrific death was captured on dashcam footage, and it went viral, sparking outrage at the violent nature of the crime

Although the suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court, the family is shattered and has asked for financial support

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News' Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk

Slain e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat mourned the loss of his nephew. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

TSHWANE, GAUTENG — The uncle of the e-hailing driver who was killed in Tshwane on 11 February 2026 has pleaded with members of the public to help the family repatriate his body to Nigeria.

According to eNCA, Otilla, the uncle of Isaac David Satlat, described the pain the family endured after learning of his death. His uncle tearfully described Isaac as a peaceful and honest person. He said that Isaac was studying mobile engineering and was set to graduate in March.

Family pleads with the public for help

Otilla said Isaac loved cars, was a kind and friendly person; people loved him. He was well-liked and was always with his friends. He added he wanted to be a responsible person. Commenting on the manner of his death, the devastated relative remarked that the way he died was unacceptable and shouldn’t happen to anybody.

He struggled to hold back the tears and sobbed as he remembered his nephew. Otilla composed himself and said the family needed financial assistance so he could be buried in his hometown. He also said that more needed to be done to protect e-hailing drivers in the country, who have been killed on numerous occasions in the past. One of the most recent e-hailing deaths was of a driver who was shot and killed, and his car was torched in Soweto on 13 August 2025.

“This is very heartbreaking for us, and we call for more safety for people who are working honest jobs like Isaac, who lost his life,” he cried.

View the video on X below:

South Africans call on Nigerian Embassy to assist

Social media, moved by the uncle’s grief, recommended that the Nigerian Embassy assist in repatriating Isaac.

Isaac's uncle was traumatised by how his beloved family member was murdered. Image: Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

I’m Lucky was sad.

“This is so painful. The Nigerian Embassy should assist them in returning the body to Nigeria.”

Kagi said:

“I pray the family gets assisted to send the body back home.”

Crimlaw was angry.

“And the state shrugs. Its failure measured in graves, in fear, and in the quiet terror of ordinary hardworking people. We witnessed a moral failure as much as a criminal one. Heartbreaking and infuriating in equal measure. A country that cannot protect its people is not merely struggling. It is surrendering.”

Mulalo Mukhinindi remembered Isaac.

“Isaac was my former classmate and friend throughout high school. Anyone who schooled with Isaac can attest to the fact that he was just a joyful and respectful person. No one would come into his space and not laugh.”

Lil Deezy warned:

“In South Africa when they mug you, you give them what they want. This whole trying to fight for a car that doesn’t even belong to you rarely ends well.”

Source: Briefly News