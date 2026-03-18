Explore India's Golden Triangle: Taj Mahal at sunrise, Amber Fort, and vibrant bazaars await

Experience Kerala's serene backwaters and Ayurvedic massages for a tranquil escape from city life

Witness India's tech evolution in Bengaluru while enjoying affordable travel for South Africans

Briefly News provides a firsthand account on how to enjoy India without breaking your bank

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Right now, R1 buys you about ₹5.54 (rupees), meaning my first masala dosa and filter coffee cost R9, a pretty hotel room R900 a night, and even a private sunrise Taj Mahal tour felt cheaper than Sunday brunch in Sandton. India isn’t always Instagram-pretty. The honking, the dust, the open drains in parts of the cities can jolt you after Cape Town’s crisp mountains. But the flip side? This country is light-years ahead in tech while still letting you drift through palm-fringed backwaters or spot a tiger from a Jeep.

For a South African who’s done the usual suspects, India feels different. And with the ongoing geopolitical tensions, India is not at all affected by the war. Everything is open, safe and running normally.

Here’s my list of the things you absolutely must do if you decide to swing on over there:

The Taj Mahal remains a must-see icon in India. Image: Original

Source: Original

The Golden Triangle: Start in Agra at 5:30 am. The Taj Mahal at sunrise is worth every early alarm. The white marble glows pink, then gold, and the reflection in the long pool is simply gorgeous. While the water in the pool may not be as clear or as clean as in the pictures, it takes nothing away from the majestic structure. Same day, hit Agra Fort, then train it to Jaipur.

In the Pink City, climb the Amber Fort at golden hour. The honey-coloured walls, elephant carvings and mirror-lined Sheesh Mahal will make you feel like royalty. I haggled for a scarf in the bazaar for R40 and ate the best kachori of my life for a little over R12.

Evening Ganga Aarti on a boat: You will see priests in saffron swirling giant flaming lamps, bells ringing, and flowers floating on the river. It’s chaotic, spiritual, overwhelming but unforgettable.

Fly south to Kerala: Rent a houseboat in Alleppey for one night. You will experience coconut palms arching over glassy backwaters, kingfishers diving, and zero honking. You can also get an Ayurvedic massage that will cost you around R180.

See the wildlife: Head to Ranthambore or Jim Corbett National Park. The parks contain tigers, leopards, and peacocks, to name just a few. Unfortunately, I didn’t spot a tiger on my first drive, but the forest silence and the thrill were enough.

Beaches for the SA sun-seeker: Goa’s Palolem or Anjuna feature Portuguese churches, fresh seafood thali for R65, and sunsets that rival the Vilankulos coast in Mozambique.

The tech surprise that blew my mind: Drive through Bengaluru’s Electronic City at dusk and the contrast slaps you. One minute you see cows on the road, the next sleek glass towers lit up like Sandton. There are Infosys, Wipro, global AI hubs. I grabbed coffee in Whitefield and chatted with a startup founder who told me India files more patents now than most countries.

How much to budget?

Daily budget: R650-R1000 covers a decent hotel, three meals, Uber/tuk-tuk everywhere, and entry fees.

R650-R1000 covers a decent hotel, three meals, Uber/tuk-tuk everywhere, and entry fees. Flights: Skip Dubai and Qatar layovers right now. I went via Air Mauritius and it was smooth and affordable. Economy flights start at around R9 000. India is completely unaffected by the tensions and there are no issues at all on the ground.

Skip Dubai and Qatar layovers right now. I went via Air Mauritius and it was smooth and affordable. Economy flights start at around R9 000. India is completely unaffected by the tensions and there are no issues at all on the ground. Visa: South Africans get e-Visa free of charge, apply online, super easy, 30 days multiple entry.

South Africans get e-Visa free of charge, apply online, super easy, 30 days multiple entry. Best time: October to March (dry, pleasant). Avoid June–September monsoon in the north.

India won't always give the best backdrop for a good Instagram photo. Image: Original

Source: Original

India won’t always look picture-perfect. But when R100 buys you a private sunrise at the Taj, a backwater cruise that feels like a movie, or street chaat that explodes with flavour, and you realise this 1.4-billion-strong country is launching rockets while keeping 3 000-year-old rituals alive, you forgive everything. I type this with turmeric-stained fingers and a new respect for hustle amid chaos.

South Africa, pack light, book Air Mauritius, get that e-Visa, and go. Your rand will thank you, your soul will thank you, and just maybe you’ll come back changed.

Why isn’t BRICS stepping in to help Iran?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on the BRICS response to the Iran-Israel conflict.

While Russia has actively assisted with aid and intelligence, and China with condemning the war, India has decided to stay neutral, focusing on its own growth. As Frederick Mitchell from Aluma Capital noted, these tensions are already hurting our rand and exports, and South Africa's involvement would make it worse.

Helping Iran militarily could mean economic ruin, broader conflict, or even nuclear risks.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News