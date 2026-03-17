The Hollywood stars showed up and showed out at the Oscars 2026 red carpet, exuding elegance in their designer gowns

From actress and singer Teyana Taylor, who wore a black Chanel dress with feathers and crystals, to Damson Idris, who opted for a Prada suit

Some of the night's most memorable looks trended all over social media, and fans added their opinions and listed their faves

The best-dressed Hollywood stars at the Oscars 2026 came out and showed off. Image: /Frederic J. Brown / AFP, Julian Hamilton, Julian Hamilton

Source: Getty Images

The 98th Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, 15 March 2026, in Hollywood, California.

After an eventful Oscars 2025, this year, the stars came in their designer gowns and luxury tuxedos, slaying the red carpet.

Of course, not everyone landed on the best dressed list, but some standout outfits were truly ones to remember. Below is a look at some of the night's red carpet head turners:

Who wore what at the Oscars 2026?

Singer turned actress Teyana Taylor strutted the red carpet in a black and white feather Chanel dress. Her gown had crystals which shimmered as she struck her poses. Her shoes were also from Chanel.

The star recently went viral after a fan morphed into her on TikTok.

F1 actor Damson Idris wore a Prada suit with a navy blue knee-length coat. He also wore jewellery from his collection, Didris, reports Hollywood Reporter.

One of the night's biggest winners, in , who made history by winning the Best Actor award for his leading role in Sinners, kept it clean with a black Louis Vuitton coat, with a silver chain adding detail to his jacket.

Michael B Jordan was among the best-dressed at the Oscars 2026. Image: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Best Actress nominee Emma Stone kept it simple with a sparkly open-back Louis Vuitton look, which reportedly took over 600 hours of handwork to complete.

Check out Emma Stone's dress in an X video posted by @Variety below:

Fans weigh in on the Oscars

Below are some of the reactions to the ceremony from viewers:

Theoneandonlyjoy_ was disappointed in Teyana's snub, but loved her gown:

"I’m happy your movie won 6 Oscars and was the best movie! I wish you won for supporting actress!!! I thought you did more work than Amy, but I guess because she’s older and has been waiting longer, they finally gave her one."

@KingsleyMuolete congratulated Michael on his win:

"Congratulations to Michael B. Jordan! Seeing him light up with that genuine, tearful joy holding the Oscar is everything. First-time nominee and winner for those dual roles in Sinners, what a historic moment. Pure happiness radiating off him in those pics. Well deserved."

@gladplusD hailed Damson's red carpet looks:

"Every time he 9Damson) hits a red carpet, it feels like a movie poster. We really need him in a Bond film or a high-stakes noir thriller yesterday. The aura is just different."

Tyla poses with producers ahead of album release

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla had fans in a frenzy after she posed for a photo with two legendary American producers and songwriters during her time at home.

Tyla has previously hinted at plans to release her anticipated sophomore album titled A-POP, and it's evident that she plans to bring in the big guns for this project.

Source: Briefly News