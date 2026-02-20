A content creator went viral after showcasing a makeup transformation that left viewers convinced she is Teyana Taylor’s long-lost twin

The influencer’s TikTok video showed her perfectly nailing the American actress’s signature look

Social media users were impressed that many claimed she looked like the star even before picking up a makeup brush

A young woman shared a side-by-side comparison that left fans questioning if she and Teyana Taylor are related. Image: @okiriegracechinyere

A young woman set social media alight after sharing a video comparing herself to award-winning American actress and style icon Teyana Taylor.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @okiriegracechinyere on February 7 2026, where it went viral as commenters said she could be mistaken for the American star’s family.

The video features the creator sharing a bare-faced photo of Taylor before revealing her own face, sporting a flawless makeup look and a chic pixie cut. This hairstyle, identical to the A Thousand and One star, helped TikTok user @okiriegracechinyere set a high-glam transformation that left the digital world impressed.

Mastering the art of high-glam beauty

Perfecting a red-carpet-ready look is all about creating a flawless, camera-ready finish that shows your best features. A tutorial from L'Oréal Paris explains that the process begins with a smooth, full-coverage base followed by clever contouring to sculpt the face. To finish, you can add drama with a shimmery smoky eye and a bold statement lip, ensuring makeup remains striking from every angle for any special occasion.

SA debates the resemblance to Teyana Taylor

The clip went viral, gaining over 800K views and over a thousand comments from impressed viewers. Many viewers noted that she looked like Teyana even in her natural state, with some jokingly accusing her of being a secret family member. Some said she resembled Teyana and Black-ish star Marsai Martin. Others said the final reveal exceeded their expectations.

Rocking a signature pixie cut and flawless makeup, the creator nailed the Teyana Taylor aesthetic. Image: @okiriegracechinyere

User @Anastasia Sea said:

"You're so beautiful, but you looked more like Teyana before the makeup."

User @Connie_Motivate shared:

"Girl, even without makeup, the resemblance is there."

User @her2473 added:

"She's beautiful even without the makeup."

User @Mystique commented:

"Honey, Teyana is your mama 😂. Tell us the truth because the resemblance is terribly good. You are gorgeous, darling☺️."

User @precious added:

"Don't ever over-exceed my expectations like that😭🔥."

User @moks917 commented:

"A combination of Teyan and Martin Marsai."

User @0rlxndo_asap said:

"Okay, you’re onto something."

