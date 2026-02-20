“You’re Onto Something”: Woman Morphs Into Teyana Taylor With Impressive Facebeat, SA Wowed
- A content creator went viral after showcasing a makeup transformation that left viewers convinced she is Teyana Taylor’s long-lost twin
- The influencer’s TikTok video showed her perfectly nailing the American actress’s signature look
- Social media users were impressed that many claimed she looked like the star even before picking up a makeup brush
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
A young woman set social media alight after sharing a video comparing herself to award-winning American actress and style icon Teyana Taylor.
The clip was shared by TikTok user @okiriegracechinyere on February 7 2026, where it went viral as commenters said she could be mistaken for the American star’s family.
The video features the creator sharing a bare-faced photo of Taylor before revealing her own face, sporting a flawless makeup look and a chic pixie cut. This hairstyle, identical to the A Thousand and One star, helped TikTok user @okiriegracechinyere set a high-glam transformation that left the digital world impressed.
"Two caring moms": Woman shows gratitude to baby daddy's wife for raising her daughter, SA impressed
Mastering the art of high-glam beauty
Perfecting a red-carpet-ready look is all about creating a flawless, camera-ready finish that shows your best features. A tutorial from L'Oréal Paris explains that the process begins with a smooth, full-coverage base followed by clever contouring to sculpt the face. To finish, you can add drama with a shimmery smoky eye and a bold statement lip, ensuring makeup remains striking from every angle for any special occasion.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA debates the resemblance to Teyana Taylor
The clip went viral, gaining over 800K views and over a thousand comments from impressed viewers. Many viewers noted that she looked like Teyana even in her natural state, with some jokingly accusing her of being a secret family member. Some said she resembled Teyana and Black-ish star Marsai Martin. Others said the final reveal exceeded their expectations.
User @Anastasia Sea said:
"You're so beautiful, but you looked more like Teyana before the makeup."
User @Connie_Motivate shared:
"Girl, even without makeup, the resemblance is there."
User @her2473 added:
"She's beautiful even without the makeup."
User @Mystique commented:
"Honey, Teyana is your mama 😂. Tell us the truth because the resemblance is terribly good. You are gorgeous, darling☺️."
User @precious added:
"Don't ever over-exceed my expectations like that😭🔥."
User @moks917 commented:
"A combination of Teyan and Martin Marsai."
User @0rlxndo_asap said:
"Okay, you’re onto something."
3 Briefly News articles about lookalikes
- Popular KwaZulu-Natal personality, Ngizwe Mchunu, encountered a man at the airport in New York who bore a striking resemblance to South Africa's iconic DJ Black Coffee.
- A lady from Cape Town had social media users mistaking her for Gogo Maweni after sharing a video of herself at a live concert, singing and having fun.
- A UK content creator shared a video of a man he claimed looked like Bruno Mars, whom he saw at a golf course in the Eastern Cape during his visit to SA, but online users disagreed.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za