A Johannesburg content creator went viral after sharing a video of her mother looking youthful ahead of another birthday celebration

The clip sparked a massive reaction on TikTok, with hundreds of viewers in awe of her beauty and keen to know the mother’s age

Social media users praised the mother’s looks and classy nature, with many comparing her to international superstars such as Toni Braxton

A local creator showcased her mother’s stunning look for a birthday outing. Image: @busidayimani

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator left the internet in a state of disbelief after showing off her glamorous 58-year-old mother.

The video was shared on TikTok by @busidayimani on February 18 2026, attracting floods of comments from an online community, which jokingly said they were still waiting to see the mother.

In the clip, the creator mentioned that they were heading out to celebrate her mother’s birthday ‘for the 100th time.’ When the mother appeared on screen wearing a stunning evening dress, the focus immediately shifted to her younger-looking appearance.

Mom’s gorgeous looks steal the spotlight

The creator, TikTok user @busidayimani’s mother, showed that she was not just gorgeous but humorous, too. She noted that age is just a number, proving that she is still young at heart.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is stunned by the mom’s beauty

The post quickly gained massive views, with the comments section filled with shocked viewers. Many viewers insisted that the two looked more like sisters than mother and daughter, noting that the creator inherited her mother’s good genes. Some compared her striking looks to those of American singer Toni Braxton. Others pointed out that her elegant laugh was giving rich aunt vibes, adding that the apple does not fall far from the tree.

The mother and daughter were mistaken for sisters by many social media users. Image: @busidayimani

Source: Instagram

User @Maphali joked:

"Toni Braxton, maybe?"

User @Shugie commented:

"She looks absolutely stunning 😍. I don’t mind getting a cardiac arrest, so please tell us how old she is turning 😂🤣. What’s her secret, because wow, she looks amazing."

User @pearlmjay added:

"Oh my gosh, she’s so gorgeous. Is she mixed? This is my plan. I want to be a gorgeous mother with two beautiful daughters and then I'm done!"

User @Quattro and Abbie said:

"She laughs so richly. She is so beautiful. Wow 🥰."

User @Kgali commented:

"You literally had no choice but to look beautiful because, yoh! Your mom is a stunning woman."

User @user2412450578638 shared:

"No way! I was not expecting her to be this drop-dead gorgeous. Well, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree."

