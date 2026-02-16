Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

“He Is Parenting You”: Zuluboy Questions Mom About Unhealthy Food Choices, SA in Stitches
“He Is Parenting You”: Zuluboy Questions Mom About Unhealthy Food Choices, SA in Stitches

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A sassy Eastern Cape toddler went viral after schooling his mother on her poor dietary choices in a hilarious video
  • The clip was shared on Facebook on February 15 2026, showing her son Zuluboy questioning her about a unhealth burger
  • Social media users were left in stitches by the boy’s strict parenting style and his adorable wink at the end of the clip, with some expressing their fondness for him

The little boy suggested vegetables and fruits as better alternatives to fast food
Zuluboy was filmed in his home giving his mom a stern talking-to about her diet. Image: Lujabe Siphe
Source: Facebook

An Eastern Cape mother recently found herself on the receiving end of a stern lecture about nutrition from her toddler son.

The video, shared on Facebook by Lujabe Siphe, shows her son, Zuluboy, questioning her decision to eat a burger.

In the clip, which has since gone viral, the little man told his mother she needs to “Google” foods before she buys them to ensure she is making healthy choices for the household. The conversation took a turn when the mother tried to defend herself by pointing out that the bread Zuluboy enjoys is also unhealthy.

"She worked well under pressure": Woman calls out domestic worker over laundry left on grass

The professor of nutrition

Zuluboy was not having it and quickly disputed the claim, doubling down on his advice. He instructed Facebook user Lujabe Siphe to look at her phone while shopping and prioritise meat, vegetables, and other healthier options. He also reminded her that she had already eaten pizza just a few days prior, capping off the lecture with a sassy wink.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA shares diverse opinions

The post garnered over 1.3K comments from entertained social media users who fell in love with Zuluboy’s strict but cute persona and unfiltered content. Many viewers jokingly referred to the toddler as their teacher, noting that he was schooling everyone on health. Others were fascinated by his pronunciation of the word healthy and his sassy wink, with one user noting that the boy was in charge of his household.

Others said they were obsessed with Zuluboy’s cute wink and his insistence on Googling healthy foods
The mother and son’s humour left many viewers expressing their love for the duo. Image: Lujabe Siphe
Source: Facebook

User @Philile Sebentile Dlamini said:

"ZB has taught us again. This is the correct way to pronounce healthy, tongue out🤣♥️."

Ntandokazi Mzamo returns to social media with spicy post following Athini Bashe break up saga

User @Nonhlanhla Masuku added:

"Mama, do research before you go shopping

User @Ndende Krewu

"Hahaha, our teacher is very healthy and strong 💪. Njengo tatakhe (just like his dad) 😍."

User @Tebogo Manete teased:

"He is parenting you 🤣."

User @Dee Bundle joked:

"Oh, I love this child 😂❤️ he can be my personal trainer because I'm trying to lose weight."

User @User @Bukelwa Maphetshana commented:

"What a brilliant little person for his age, eloxesha intanga zakhe ne (his age mates and) teenagers haven't woken up to this truth. He doesn't go with the flow."

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024.

Parenting
