Drake caught strays at the Academy Awards when host Conan O'Brien referenced his beef with Kendrick Lamar

O'Brien referenced a line from Kendrick Lamar's Grammy Award-winning Drake diss to mixed reactions

Reacting to O'Brien's joke on social media, Drake fans felt that the Canadian rapper would surely win his lawsuit against Universal Music Group

Meanwhile, South African and Lion King franchise composer Lebo M was spotted at the 2025 Oscars

2025 Oscars host Conan O'Brien roasted Drake using a line from Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us.' Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canadian rapper Drake can’t catch a break. As if being dissed by Kendrick Lamar during the 2025 Superbowl halftime show wasn’t enough, Drake was recently roasted at the Oscars by the host Conan O’Brien thanks to a Lamar verse.

Drake gets roasted at the 2025 Oscars by host Conan O’Brien

O’Brien, who hosted the 97th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, referenced a line from Kendrick Lamar’s five-Grammy-award-winning Drake diss track Not Like Us.

A short video shared by entertainment and lifestyle magazine Variety on X (formerly Twitter) shows the former late-night talk show host roasting Drake, saying it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come up diss Drake like he did in his song.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The joke landed well, leaving the audience in stitches. O’Brien then referenced Drake’s lawsuits against Universal Music Group, saying:

“Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up.”

Watch the video of Drake getting roasted at the Oscars below:

Netizens react after Drake gets roasted at 2025 Oscars

In the comments, netizens exploded with a mix of reactions. Several netizens pointed out that O’Brien’s joke would help Drake win his lawsuit against Universal. Others highlighted the irony of O’Brien telling such a joke in a room full of Hollywood celebrities.

Here are some of the reactions:

@dashasprouts said:

“Not them making fun of this. They keep proving his case. I hope he owns the building when it’s all said and done.”

@AwaaraHoon said:

“Drake randomly catching strays at the Oscars 😭”

@TITO_FOF highlighted:

“The irony, he's in a room full of Epstein island flying, Diddy partying, Hollywood weirdos.🤦🏾‍♂️”

@yourlunaa18 laughed:

“Classic Conan! 😂 Always bringing the humor to the Oscars. That definitely got some laughs!”

@MMAGamblingtips remarked:

“‘Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up.’ Conan is savage.”

@brideyxxx argued:

“This is exactly why I said they should have chosen another host; they're not even in sync with him at all😭”

Lebo M also spotted at the 2025 Oscars

Meanwhile, Lebo M was spotted at the Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Lebo M on the 2025 Oscars red carpet. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

The composer gained global recognition for his work on The Lion King franchise. He attended the 2025 Oscars as the executive producer of The Last Ranger, a short film co-produced by Anele Mdoda.

The film, which was nominated for Best Live-Action Short, lost to I’m Not a Robot.

Sol Phenduka criticises Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, SA agrees

Earlier in February 2025, Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka criticised Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Sol believes Kendrick should have performed more of his classic hits instead of focusing on his feud with Drake.

Fans reacted to Sol’s opinion, with some agreeing that Kendrick missed an opportunity, while others defended his politically charged set.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News