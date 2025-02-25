Ye, born Kanye West, left a section of fans confused after trolling Beyoncé Knowles' mom Tina on Instagram

Ye shared a photo of a phone he claimed belonged to fellow rapper The Game showing a suggestive DM he sent to Tina Knowles on Instagram

The photo left fans confused as to why Kanye West had shared it on Instagram with some suggesting he needed help

Kanye West trolled Beyoncé Knowles' mom Tina after sharing a lewd message sent to her on Instagram. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Raymond Hall/GC Images, Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has left fans confused after trolling Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles on Instagram. This comes after the rapper temporarily ditched his X (formerly Twitter) account after posting some controversial statements.

Kanye West trolls Beyoncé Knowles' mom Tina on Instagram

The My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper has a section of his fans confused after he trolled Beyoncé’s mom on Instagram. Taking to his verified Instagram account on Tuesday 25 February, Kanye West shared a photo of a phone which he claimed belonged to fellow rapper The Game. Ye captioned the photo:

“This Game’s phone.”

The photo showed a lewd DM sent to Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles. The Game, as alleged by Ye, sent a banana emoji to Beyoncé’s mom. The suggestive message was not lost on Ye’s Instagram followers who were left confused as to why the rapper was trolling Tina Knowles.

Fans confused after Ye trolls Beyoncé Knowles' mom

In the comments, some Instagram users didn’t believe Kanye West’s claim that the phone belongs to The Game and slammed him for trolling Beyoncé’s mother. Others suggested that he should take some time off social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

andy_spotcloud suggested:

“That’s enough Mr. West, please no more today 😭😭”

a_nunez75 advised:

“Take Kanye’s phone away please.”

Harsheeeesh said:

“Bro going bananas.”

official_chris_yo claimed:

“They cloned Kanye. Real Kanye is gone.”

donlothario__fumed:

“You're 50 years old, stop acting like a child”

rickybecerra_ said:

“Bro, you’re using a screen protector on your iPhone. That ain't boss ❌”

Moniesoprano observed:

“This is exactly why them people don’t invite you to ish anymore.”

caasi_yelmul said:

“Bro wants to actually get divorced 😭💔💔”

babykeem.memes suggested:

“Bro, just delete this 😭”

Wokstvrkarti asked:

“Bro what are you doing 😭😭😭🙏🏽”

noah_wagner_2006 said:

“We've reached Jeremy Fragrance vibes.”

Idkwhatoshare said:

“Being a Ye fan is like being in a toxic relationship.”

Thekingdevn said:

“Throwing Game under the bus for the DM crash out is crazy. 😂”

santino__adolph argued:

“Guys, maybe the way Kanye types you have to think of it not in a one-dimensional sense. What if he means "this is the Game’s phone" as in the rapper The Game? 😂, "its only entertainment"

Kanye West shares suggestive message sent to Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles on Instagram. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Game has neither denied nor confirmed that the phone in the photo shared by Ye on Instagram belongs to him.

Kanye West named in lawsuit together with Diddy

Meanwhile, Kanye West is embroiled in more controversy after being named in a lawsuit together with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Ye’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta alleges that he violated her physically when she was unconscious. She alleged that Ye invited her to his studio session with Diddy and offered a drink which made her feel disorientated.

Kanye West makes Billboard 100 history

Despite his numerous controversies, Kanye West continues to rewrite music history. Briefly News previously reported that Ye made history on the Billboard 100.

The Graduation rapper became the first rapper to earn Number 1 hits across three different decades.

