Kanye West has made history in the Billboard 100 chart

The Through the Wire hitmaker is said to be the first rapper to earn a number-one hit in three different decades

Fans sang Ye's praises, with some proclaiming that the rapper may be the greatest of all time

Kanye West is the first rapper to reach the number-one spot on the Billboard 100 chart in three different decades. Images: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images, Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Kanye West recently made Billboard 100 history. The 46-year-old music mogul has reportedly become the first rapper to earn a number-one hit in three different decades: the 2000s, 2010s, and the 2020s.

Kanye West soars on Billboard 100 chart

Despite having been cancelled, Kanye West's artistry proves to be something many fans and music consumers can't resist.

Coming from an impressive Superbowl ad that grossed millions in less than a day, the rapper is back in the headlines after making Billboard 100 history.

Having recently released Carnival with Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti, Billboard revealed that Yeezy is now the first rapper to reach the number-one spot on the famous music chart in three different decades:

Slow Jamz (2004) Gold Digger (2005) Stronger (2007 E.T (2011) Carnival (2024)

Fans react to Kanye West's Billboard 100 success

Peeps sang Yeezy's praises and congratulated him on his tremendous success:

jeremyb___ was stunned:

"He's probably the most blacklisted independent artist at the moment, and he just went number one, how does he do it?"

RealSihleIV said:

"Ye is the guy Drake wants to be!"

AlambaJugu wrote:

"You can hate him all you want, but at least admit he is the greatest to ever do it."

hznrap__ said:

"Kanye can’t be cancelled."

RichQuack was impressed:

"That's an incredible achievement! Kanye West continues to make history."

iamjeremiah_jl wrote:

"He's the GOAT for a reason."

Kanye West reportedly set to tour

In more Ye updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's alleged world tour set to kick off in June 2024.

It was a bummer for South African fans after finding out that Yeezy had excluded the country from the African leg of his alleged tour.

