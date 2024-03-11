North West has announced that she is working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout

The daughter of media mogul Kim Kardashian made this announcement at her father, Kanye West's event

Netizens were not highly impressed with this, as many said North West should stay in school

North West recently shared that she will be releasing her debut album, Elementary School Dropout.

North West is working on an album 'Elementary School Dropout’. Image: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Pierre Suu

Source: Instagram

North West to debut her album

North West joined her father, Kanye West, on stage at the Vultures 2 listening party. Before leaving, the young reality TV star announced that she is working on her debut album Elementary School Dropout.

The album title is similar to Kanye West's classic album, College Dropout released in February 2004.

The video was shared by @XXL with the caption:

"Kanye West's daughter North West announces she's working on a new album titled Elementary School Dropout."

"Stay in school" - advises fans

The daughter of media mogul Kim Kardashian might have received a standing ovation during the album announcement, but people online are not happy.

Netizens said North West should stay in school.

This would not be North West's debut in the industry as she featured in her father's album Vultures 1 with rapper Ty Dolla Sign.

@CXMCasper:

"No matter what, the production will go hard."

@preshmeely_:

"Kanye needs to be stopped before it gets out of hand."

@brian_chiunda:

"Respectfully, we don’t want to hear it."

@FoofMusicGroup:

"Stay in school North."

@prettygirlxclub:

"You can do anything as long as you’re rich and famous."

@repmiIas:

"I’m praying she didn’t actually drop out of elementary school."

@blindingliqhts:

"We don’t really care but it won’t flop because of nepotism."

Kanye and daughter North West get expensive grills

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kanye West and his daughter, North West shook the internet after news of them getting themselves new grills.

The grills were said to cost a lot of money. The father and daughter's new grills are said to be worth 850,000 dollars.

That is about R16 million when converted to South African currency ZAR.

Source: Briefly News