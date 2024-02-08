Kanye West is reportedly gearing up for a world tour and shared the countries he'll be visiting

The rapper/ producer is said to have added some African countries to his tour but excluded South Africa

Mzansi expressed varying reactions to the news, where some netizens were disappointed while others couldn't care less

Kanye West reportedly excluded South Africa from his upcoming world tour. Images: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images and Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+.

Kanye West is said to be prepping for a world tour. Among the stops are some African countries that will get to see the new Kanye in action. However, South Africa has reportedly been excluded from said tour.

Kanye West to visit Africa for world tour

Kanye West has reportedly shared dates for his upcoming world tour. The Yeezy founder has been making headlines with his wife, Bianca, and her over-the-top outfits.

It seems Kanye is planning a huge comeback that will see him travel all across the world, and unlike Beyonce's Renaissance Tour, Kanye will be visiting Africa - but not South Ah!

According to National World, Kanye shared several dates and countries on his Instagram page. Kicking off in Toronto on 22 June 2024, Kanye is expected to descend to Cairo, Egypt on 30 August 2024 and later, Nairobi, Kenya and Lagos, Nigeria on 7 and 14 December 2024, respectively:

June 22 - 23, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at Scotia Bank Arena

June 27 - 30, 2024 - New York City, New York, US, at Barclays Center

July 5 - 6, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia, US, at State Farm Arena

July 13 - 14, 2024 - Houston, Texas, US, at Toyota Center

July 19 - 25, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US, at United Center

July 26 - 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, California, at Crypto Arena

July 5, 2024 - Mexico City (CDMX), Mexico at Arena CDMX

August 17, 2024 - Madrid, Spain at Madrid Arena

August 30, 2024 - Cairo, Egypt at Cairo International Stadium

September 5 - 8, 2024 - London, UK, at London O2

November 29 - 30, 2024 - Dubai, UAE, at Coca-Cola Arena

December 7, 2024 - Nairobi, Kenya, at Nyayo International Stadium

December 14, 2024 - Lagos, Nigeria, at Eko Energy City

January 11 - 12, 2025 - Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena

January 24 - 25, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia, at Rod Laver Arena

February 7, 2025 - Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

Mzansi reacts to Kanye West tour exclusion

Netizens were disappointed at the news that they won't be seeing Yeezy live:

Kai_InTheKut reflected on Bafana Bafana's loss:

"So many injuries in one day. This is too much."

palesa_moloto was shattered:

"Nigeria but no South Africa? The pain doesn't end."

luhle_ntuli said:

"I totally understand and accept this, as painful as it is."

Yamkela_Manciya was disappointed:

"What is wrong with this guy? I've been waiting all my adult life for this tour!"

Meanwhile, some netizens couldn't care less - in fact, they were relieved:

Nelisiwe94 said:

"Kanye performed in SA years back when Kanye was still Kanye."

faahfie was indifferent:

"In this day and age, who wants to see him perform anyway."

thujahWenu posted:

"We were gonna take him to Weskoppies."

EFFPROPHET posted:

"We have Skomota here. He can pass."

