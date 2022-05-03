Mzansi's favourite Swazi babe, Amanda du Pont is wowing fans with pictures of her beautiful family

The starlet is not the only stunner in the house as she posed alongside her picture-perfect mom and two sisters

Excited followers took to the comments section and are hilariously convinced Amanda's mom has just cloned herself three times

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi's darling, Amanda du Pont has social media users seeing double after posting a pic with her siblings. The Swaziland native and her sisters took a trip home to celebrate their gorgeous mother's birthday.

Mzansi's favourite Swazi babe, Amanda du Pont is wowing fans with pictures of her beautiful family. Images: @amandadupont/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram account, Amanda shared a picture of herself and her stunning sisters, Kim and Kayleigh du Pont, alongside their mother. It seems good genes run in this family and there's no doubt these queens got it from their mama.

Amanda's mom, Antoinette, radiates with pride as she holds her three daughters. It's clear these ageless stunners have got lots of love holding them together.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Heading to the comments section, many peeps could not help mentioning the similarities. Amanda's mom really said "copy, paste"!

Take a look at some of the reactions to the pic below:

gugu.khathi said:

"Everyone is wearing the same face like how bo gorgeous. Her genes are strong yoh."

moshendiki said:

"Where’s mom honey? Aren’t these all your sisters? What do you even mean?"

matlhatsi.lehutso said:

"Quadruplets mos."

manana_wandilgh said:

"This momma multiplied like this."

mswends26 said:

"One person, three times yerr! Happy birthday to your beautiful Queen!!"

"Divorce looks good": Minnie Dlamini sets tongues wagging with foxy photoshoot

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress and media personality, Minnie Dlamini is heating up the timeline with some seriously sultry images. The starlet topped social media trends today after posting one incredible picture.

Heading to her Instagram, Dlamini caught our eyes with her strappy leather heels, wet hair and an oversized t-shirt. With a nod to the late reggae musician, Bob Marley, Dlamini captioned the post:

Source: Briefly News