Rapper Maglera Doe Boy is celebrating a career milestone courtesy of his critically acclaimed collab with K.O

Maglera Doe Boy took to his official Instagram account and shared pictures with Let Me Cook collaborator K.O

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory and celebratory messages while K.O praised Maglera

Maglera Doe Boy is celebrating his 1st platinum plaque. Image: Mindy Small, Aaron J. Thornton

Maglera Doe Boy is ecstatic after receiving his 1st career platinum plaque for his verse on K.O’s smash hit Let Me Cook. The recognition marks a significant career milestone for Maglera Doe Boy who has already received international recognition.

Maglera Doe Boy celebrates 1st platinum plaque

K.O and Maglera Doe Boy released Let Me Cook in May 2024 to positive reviews and the track continued its hot streak in 2025. Taking to his verified Instagram account, the POVO hitmaker revealed that K.O personally delivered the plaque to his home:

“Today the cousin K.O pulled up to drop off my first ever Platinum Plaque for my contribution on ‘Let Me Cook’.”

Maglera Doe Boy also showed his gratitude to the team behind the scenes which contributed to the song's success.

In the comments, K.O also expressed his gratitude and showered Maglera with praise. K.O declared that Maglera Doe Boy’s verse on Let Me Cook is easily the best he’d heard all 2024 saying:

“Verse of the year easy. Salute champ.”

A platinum plaque is awarded to an album or song when it sells or streams 40,000 units.

Mzansi congratulates Maglera Doe Boy on his 1st platinum plaque

In the comments, Instagram users congratulated Maglera and K.O on their achievement and asked for the duo to collaborate again. Others marvelled at K.O’s longevity and continued success in the music industry. Here are some of the comments:

leendzeesa said:

“K.O is bout 2 decades in and the platinum records just keep coming. 👏”

mphosibeko_said:

“As expected. Beautiful my homie!”

_03serenity said:

“Well deserved🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💯Y’all cooked and the meal was too much💯🔥”

__mikeys advised:

“Congrats gents! 👏 Y'all owe us one more.”

tespa.jpg said:

“Y’all boys done cooked🔥💯🤞🏾keep all those haters on DND for real.”

donrokito said:

“👏👏🔥🔥Congrats Maglera Doe Boy what your pushing is so effective, powerful and upholding the culture. Maglera is looking up to you TK”

Maglera Doe Boy features LeBron James in Hennessy commercial

Meanwhile, Maglera Doe Boy’s stock has continued to rise.

In 2024, the SA hip-hop star bagged another collaboration with an international celebrity after starring in a Hennessey commercial with American basketball player LeBron James.

Maglera Doe Boy appeared in a commercial with NBA icon LeBron James. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

In an exclusive interview, Maglera Doe Boy explained the significance of working with LeBron James.

He said:

"When I look at LeBron’s journey, his legacy, and what he means to people of colour, I see so much of my own story. This is a proud moment for me, and it’s just one of the many proud moments I’ve had, working with Hennessy this year."

