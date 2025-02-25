A young lady on TikTok shared a beautiful video of a talented primary school girl who mesmerised many

South Africans and those present at the school were wowed by the scholar's performance and cheered

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 555 comments expressing this love for the young hun

A South African primary school in Bontheuwuel hosted a pageant that lifted everyone’s spirit.

One young scholar mesmerised crowds with her golden talent. Image: @martinedoucet

A young lady stole the show with her undeniable talent of dominating the stage during her unforgettable performance.

Crowd mesmerised by gifted learner at primary school beauty pageant

A beauty queen from Cape Town, Kayla Jenecker was amazed by the talent she witnessed as one of the judges at a kids’ pageant in Bontheuwel. The lady who’s used to gracing the stage with a polished look was in awe of a young girl’s performance.

Jeckener recorded the star girl’s flawless walk across the stage and on the red carpet with her clean twirls. The scholar’s model walk was what got the crowd roaring in excitement.

The community of Bontheuwel was amazed by the raw talent they got to experience at the pageant. Many South Africans saw great potential and advised the young lady to sign with agencies that would help her reach greater heights.

Jeckener recorded the beautiful experience and captioned it:

“Being on the judging panel at Miss Bonthewel 2025 and witnessing this amazing talent.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to primary school pageant in Cape Town

Social media users were in awe of the talented young lady and cheered her on in the comments section:

A girl from Bontheuwel was celebrated by her community after flawlessly shutting down a pageant. Image: @MixMedia

@Critique'A was wowed:

“Oh no, baby that is a Giselle right there. That is supermodel material.”

@Amy Thomas loved the support she received:

“All the support from her community made this so beautiful.”

@Hayls crossed their fingers:

“Wishing someone can see her and develop that talent.”

@renatagrant explained:

“As an ex-pageant coach, I have to say just wow. Natural confidence is something you can't practice, it's a God-given attribute.”

@shanaaz commented:

“She understood the assignment.”

@Florenza 🥰😍🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 wrote under the post:

“She reminds me of Willow Smith, absolutely stunning. Lord, give her the platform and let them be upbuilding to her.”

@Anastasia Beverhouze shared:

“This is the third time I’ve seen this video and every time I see it, I cry because I want to hug this child. Thank you to the community of Bontheuwel for making this child feel safe to express.”

@Ashley Snyders said:

“I hope she won.”

