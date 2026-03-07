Tyla recently posed for a snapshot with two legendary American producers and songwriters during her time at home

The singer is preparing to release her anticipated sophomore album, A-POP , and it's evident that she plans to bring in the big guns for this project

The link-up also featured several heavyweights in music and entertainment, proving that Tyla has the ultimate global power team in her corner

Tyla was pictured with two legendary American producers ahead of her new album. Images: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Tyla is clearly pulling out all the stops for her upcoming album, A-POP, by teaming up with some of the biggest names in the global music industry.

During her recent trip home to South Africa, the star was spotted with legendary American producers, Andre "Dre" Harris and Jason Boyd, known professionally as "Poo Bear," signalling that she has something special coming up.

On 6 February 2026, Harris shared photos from his time in Mzansi, taken in January 2026, where he not only enjoyed the sights but also connected with "longtime friends," whom he tagged in his caption, including Tyla.

"Had an amazing time in SA working with some of my long-time friends and Ms Tyla. Thank u, @tyla and my SA fam for the hospitality."

Harris is a renowned songwriter and record producer who has been a force in the industry for decades, notably as one half of the duo Dre & Vidal. His impressive catalogue includes work with icons like Michael Jackson, The Notorious B.I.G, Usher and Mary J. Blige. He has also worked with several African musicians, including Burna Boy and Sauti Sol.

Poo Bear, on the other hand, is famously the pen behind some of Justin Bieber’s biggest global hits. He has been a driving force in the pop world for years, credited with co-writing massive chart-toppers for several pop and R&B stars, including 112, Jill Scott, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande.

The two also collaborated on Usher's single Caught Up, from the singer's diamond-certified album, Confessions, in 2004.

By aligning herself with such seasoned hitmakers, Tyla is making it clear that her "A-POP" era isn't just a change in style; it’s a calculated move to solidify her seat among international pop royalty.

Following her second Grammy Award win, the singer is riding a wave of global success that shows no signs of slowing down. Now, by surrounding herself with heavyweights like Dre Harris and Poo Bear, Tyla is proving that her debut wasn't just a lucky break, but the beginning of a long-term reign.

See the group's pictures below.

Inside Tyla's legendary link-up

Tyla wasn't the only powerhouse that Dre and Poo Bear connected with during their time in South Africa.

The producers also linked up with Grammy Award-winning musician Troy Taylor, who is famous for discovering and mentoring Trey Songz. Also known as the "Mayor of R&B," he has extensive songwriting and production credits, ranging from Boyz II Men and Babyface to Keyshia Cole and Trey Songz himself.

In 2025, Taylor served as Vocal Producer on Tyla's singles CHANEL and Dynamite featuring Wizkid, among other hits.

Colin Gayle, described as a "visionary entrepreneur who specialises in bridging the gap between African culture and global markets," was also pictured in the Instagram carousel and is another big name in the world of music and entertainment.

He is the founder of Africa Creative Agency (ACA), Tyla's management company, where he focuses on strategic branding. He produced Chris Brown: Journey to South Africa, which documents the singer's first trip to South Africa, and was credited as Executive Producer for Nonhle Goes to Hollywood in 2011.

Tyla rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in music. Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Finally, Ezekiel Lewis, the President of Epic Records, was also tagged in the caption and is one of the biggest forces behind Tyla's career.

Lewis is credited with playing a key role in signing and breaking Tyla through to the international market. Under his leadership, the label has navigated Tyla's transition from breakout star to multi-award-winning phenomenon, ensuring her music reaches every corner of the globe.

With such a formidable team of industry titans backing her, Tyla is doing more than just recording a second album; she is architecting a global cultural shift.

