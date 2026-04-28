A resurfaced video of former minister Naledi Pandor laying bare the rot inside South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs has Mzansi talking all over again. Posted on 27 July 2025, Pandor’s account of what she personally witnessed during her two-year stint as Home Affairs minister under then-President Jacob Zuma is being read in a whole new light.

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Mzansi was left with too many questions after the video resurfaced online. Image: SABC News

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That’s because the department she described as her worst job is now making headlines for a massive corruption crackdown under current minister Leon Schreiber.

Pandor did not hold back in the video. She described watching government employees openly sell South African identity documents and visas to the highest bidder. The scale of the brazenness clearly never left her. She said the job gave her grey hair, and it is not hard to see why.

What’s changed since then?

What makes Pandor’s words land harder now is the timing. Just days ago, Schreiber confirmed the dismissal of seven more Home Affairs officials, bringing the total dismissals since the Government of National Unity formed in July 2024 to 63.

A Special Investigating Unit interim report earlier this year exposed a corrupt syndicate that ran for at least 20 years inside the department, with four officials earning less than R25 000 a month somehow accumulating over R16 million in direct deposits.

Mzansi’s response online has been sharp. Many questioned why, if she knew, more was not done at the time. The debate is very much alive.

Watch the Threads video here:

Source: Briefly News