Mzansi is fuming after a well-known Johannesburg market known for lazy Saturdays and good food was turned into something completely unexpected over the weekend

Amapiano took over the atmosphere in one of Joburg’s beloved outdoor spots, and people in the comments section had very strong feelings about whether that was okay

The 4 Ways Farmers Market has built its name on calm family energy and over 100 food stalls, which is exactly why this particular Saturday caught so many people off guard

One of Joburg’s most beloved outdoor markets had a very different kind of Saturday, as people were on their feet, moving to the unmistakable vibe of Amapiano.

People enjoying themselves with dance moves at the 4 Ways Farmers' Market

Source: TikTok

On Saturday, 14 March 2026, the 4 Ways Farmers' Market in Modderfontein, Johannesburg, became the unlikely setting for a full-on groove session. Visitors who came for a quiet afternoon out found themselves in the middle of what seemed more like a festival. Amapiano set the mood, the people followed, and South Africa had plenty to say about it.

A market built for peace and picnics

The 4 Ways Farmers Market is not your average weekend pop-up. It sits on 18 hectares inside the Modderfontein Nature Reserve. It is one of Joburg’s most visited outdoor spaces. It grew so popular that it eventually outgrew its original Fourways location and relocated to its current home.

The market pulls in thousands of visitors every Saturday and Sunday. Over 100 vendors line open-air stalls. For many Joburgers, it is simply the go-to spot for a slow, sun-soaked weekend.

When Amapiano shows up, nobody sits still

That calm, picnic-in-the-park atmosphere took a sharp turn on 14 March 2026. TikToker @lato.kholo.wa.mab posted a clip showing market-goers fully in groove mode. The amapiano playing in the background was doing exactly what amapiano does best.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the groove session

Briefly News compiled reactions from South Africans who had different opinions below.

@Mashilo Lucky:

“I love it when strangers enjoy themselves.”

@Tebogo:

“This used to be a chilled place.”

@willy_wills:

“It’s so funny how people keep saying ‘this place used to be a chill spot.’ Guys, the playlist has changed, and you can’t just sit down while they are playing such music. You ought to stand up and dance. I love the unity.💃🏾”

@JULLIE MKANSI:

“I was there and got bored. I am not used to this kind of vibe here. Last time I came by, it was chill.”

@WhereTheFunBe:

"The market has been ruined. ☹️”

@Bradonicelouw🌸:

“We can't turn everything into a groove😭😭😭"

The entrance fee is reported to be R25 per person. Image: The Fourways Farmers Market

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News