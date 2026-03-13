A local teacher delivered an English lesson in the most fun way, engaging her pupils while giving them an entertaining show

The clip shared on Instagram showed the educator not only singing the lesson but also showing actions to instil the lesson in their minds, impressing many viewers

Social media users flooded the comments section praising the young woman, with some noting the creative methods young teachers bring to the classrooms

A KwaZulu-Natal woman with a passion for teaching shared a video of a non-traditional lesson she delivered on English verbs, which had the whole class fully engaged.

The video was shared on Instagram by @nqobile6322 on 7 March 2026, where it went viral, garnering massive views and hundreds of comments from viewers who admitted to also enjoying the lesson.

Standing in front of her class, the teacher asked for the definition of a verb in a song, which she had written on the board. The learners sang back the answer repeatedly before they moved to naming some verbs. As they named each of the ones on the board, the vibrant teacher danced while pointing to each work.

The fun classroom environment

When the teacher, Instagram user @nqobile6322, posed the same question again, the class got louder and excitedly answered in the same manner as the teacher gave them a show. When they started mentioning some of the verbs like sleeping, writing and dancing, she showed actions just to engrave the lesson in their little minds.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA loves the fun teacher

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who were impressed by the educator's teaching method. Many viewers praised the creator and wished to have her energy, saying Mzansi needed more teachers like her. Some admitted to dancing with the teacher while watching the video, expressing how much they enjoyed the lesson. Others noted how young teachers were changing the game by bringing creative teaching methods, which leave learners excited to go to school.

