A homeowner was terrified after spotting a reptile slithering through her kitchen and heading straight for the bin

The video, shared on TikTok, showed the animal smoothly navigating the floor tiles before curling itself up

Social media users were left in shock, with others who fear snakes jokingly asking the woman if she had moved out of the house

A woman was shocked to see a snake in her home. Image: @meta.3891

A woman from KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, shared a video that was enough to give anyone with a fear of snakes chills after spotting one in her home.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @meta.3891 on 12 March 2026, showing the uninvited guest making itself comfortable on her kitchen floor.

The reptile was filmed slithering across the tiles with ease and making its way towards the kitchen bin. Once it reached the bin, it poked its head and half of its body behind it, before rolling itself up as if trying not to be seen.

The smooth tiles and the kitchen bin surprise

The creator, TikTok user @meta.3891, admitted that the sight of the reptile in her home unlocked a new fear she didn't know she had. The clip was shocking because of how easily the snake moved across the smooth kitchen tiles.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discuss the snake visit

The post went viral, gaining massive views with nearly a thousand social media users declaring their fear of the slithering animals. Many viewers questioned how the snake managed to get inside a kitchen in the first place, worried about how the family would sleep. Some jokingly asked the creator where she lived so they could ensure they never visit the area and surroundings. Others who have a serious fear of snakes told the woman that they would have packed their bags and moved out of the home.

The creator was asked by viewers if she had left her home after seeing the snake. Image: @meta.3891

User @Xola Luvuno asked:

"Which province are you in? I’m so stressed 😳."

User @mash_phel

"Now, I have to check every corner in my house after watching this."

User @Lindz teased:

"Are you at the airport right now with all your belongings?"

User @Miss_M asked:

"Did she respond and tell us where she is? Mama, where are you? Some of us need to know 😭."

User @Ke Nna Puselletso commented:

"Waking up to this video and the sound, now I can't get out of my bed, I'm scared😶."

User @Hoppie said:

"Chomie, move out 😭."

User @GlamourGlow teased:

"Wait! On the tiles? I thought they couldn't move on tiles 😳. Anyway, have you auctioned the house already 🤔?"

