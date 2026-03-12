A woman posted a TikTok video of a Cape Town apartment listing she found

In a video on TikTok, a woman posted about her latest discovery on the Cape Town property market. The woman showed people that she found a flat to rent that was not exorbitantly priced for the area.

The lady posted a TikTok video going through the videos of the residential property on 12 March 2026. The woman was floored by what Cape Town had to offer to people who are not able to rent at high prices.

In a post on TikTok, a woman @drc_mami shared a property listing that she found for an apartment in Cape Town. The rent was R5, 500 per month, which sounded promising. The lady was let down when she saw photos and videos of the apartment, which barely had anything. The basin and the toilet piping were all visible on a brick wall. The shower was just as unfinished, with the basics included. Watch the video of the apartment below :

South Africa split over Cape Town apartment

Online users commented on the video as they debated over the property. Some argued that the apartment was actually an aesthetic vibe, with many likening it to an industrial decor. Read people's comments about the space below:

durotan_official said:

"That deserves R2 500; in JHB, you will pay around R2.500; it doesn’t look good at all. It’s so dull."

The_Thick_Fix🍃2 said:

"I’m actually looking to move from my current rental and saw this on marketplace 😂😂😂 I was like, you know what, I’m good."

Melvina said:

"I hear you, but I find this oddly aesthetically pleasing 🥹"

MalikaL gushed:

"I love these walls 😍When I bought my house I wanted exposed red brick walls only to start removing the plaster in the front room and it has grey ash bricks🙄"

BalloonGem213 added:

"Looks pretty decent to me. Has the essentials. Easy maintenance for the landlord. The problem seems to be your expectations of the price. R5500 in CT is a sweet deal."

leteshafarmer explained the apartment's finish:

"As a construction manager, it's a modern industrial finish, and it's popular in many affluent houses. The walls are sealed for easy cleaning. I did projects where I had to remove the plastic to get this effect or tiled walls with brick tiles. R5500 is a bargain 😁"

☆ joked:

"Who needs an exfoliating glove? I can rub my back against the facebrick during my shower😭😭"

Kekezwa liked the flat:

"Am I weird.. I think it's cool."

