A woman posted a TikTok video about living in the township, but in a unique setup that requires extra effort

The lady showed people how she deals with living in an apartment built in an unexpected location

People were stunned after the TikTok video demonstrated what an average day of shopping looks like for her

A woman posted a TikTok video giving people details about the biggest challenge of living in her apartment. The lady lives in the township, but the position of her living space demands her to be creative.

The lady posted a video about getting groceries to her flat on 9 March 2026. The clip of the woman's average day of grocery shopping went viral.

In a post on TikTok, a woman @asekho7 showed people that grocery day means an extra workout for her. To leave her flat, she walks past a roof, implying that her apartment is built over a flat roof. The lady went grocery shopping, and she needed some time to bring the groceries into her home. She had some navigating to do, having to climb a wooden staircase that looked more like a ladder. The TikTok was placing plastic bags over the roof, which led to her apartment in the township. Watch the video below:

South Africa jokes about odd apartment

Many people had a lot to say about the video of the woman. Online users could not resist joking about the apartment's position. One person remarked that the apartment reminded them of Brazilian favelas, the South American version of a township. Read the comments below:

Mr Ajabi cracked a joke:

"Do you live in Brazil?"

Ssss was curious about how the lady moved into the apartment:

"We are gonna need a video when you move out, cause how did you get furniture up there 😭"

Noir_developer appreciated the creator's efforts:

"Do you know what's on my mind?? The fact that you set up your camera, went down the stairs and came back up again with the groceries. Uzimisele (you worked hard) shem"

ole.miss_shantell imagined the apartment's position was inconvenient:

"Imagine just relaxing on a hot sunny day, uzwe nge “kuuu” on the roof kanti it’s Asekho and her groceries.😭"

Zukstar wondered why the lady chose the apartment:

"Mara nawe sisi, when you went for viewing wathi yes this is the one😩"

mandisa_gumede26 was amused by the flat's position:

"Chomi wena uhlala phezu kwendlu (on top of a house) not upstairs😭"

