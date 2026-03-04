A Jamaican content creator visiting Cape Town showed off his Sea Point apartment, and the unusual layout left people online doing a double take

The apartment entrance opens like a trapdoor from the ground, with stairs leading up into the room and a rope to pull it up open from inside

Sea Point is one of Cape Town’s pricier rental areas, where compact and unconventional spaces have become a growing part of the short-term accommodation landscape

A Jamaican content creator visiting Cape Town gave the internet a front-row seat to one of the most unusual apartment layouts people had seen, and South Africans had a lot to say about it.

Veroll Sterling, who goes by @veroll92 on TikTok, shared a clip on 2 March 2025 of the Sea Point apartment he is staying in during his visit to South Africa. What he showed his followers was not your average holiday rental. The space left people requesting that the architects be sent to jail for a long time.

The door is just the beginning

Getting into the apartment is already an experience on its own. The entrance door opens from the ground up, like a trapdoor. From the outside, you push it up. From the inside, you pull it open using a rope. There are stairs leading up into the space, which gives it the feel of a rooftop room, except you are inside a building.

A shower next to the bed

Once Sterling is inside, the layout does not get more conventional. The shower sits right in the middle of the apartment, next to the bed. There are no walls separating it from the sleeping area. The kitchen unit is on the other side of the space, with a washing machine tucked underneath.

A television is mounted above the fridge, many metres away from the couch. Sitting on that couch and actually watching something on that screen comfortably would require binoculars. A glass table sits in the centre, pulling the whole strange arrangement together.

Mzansi roasts the bizarre apartment

Mzansi couldn't help but make fun of how the apartment was set up in the comments section.

@Im_knot commented:

“When someone knocks, you don’t say ‘come in’, you say ‘emerge.’”

@Valencia Simelane wrote:

“Whoever came up with this design needs to be arrested.”

@_Sibusiso_M said:

“You will find that it’s R8,000-R10,000 per month.😩”

@Atlegang Songo suggested:

“Let’s go find you a place to stay, bro.😭”

@Lee said:

“The entrance is giving a tree house vibe.”

