An American man shared a sarcastic video listing five things he hates about South Africa while living in Cape Town

The gentleman complained about driving on the left side among other lifestyle changes he has had to make

South Africans flooded the comments calling out his complaints, with many saying he's actually showing off how much he loves the country

An American man standing next to a Shelby vehicle and taking a picture while sitting on a kitchen island. Images: @Glojays

An American entrepreneur living in South Africa shared a video that got Mzansi talking about his so-called complaints. Content creator @Glojays, who shares personal content on his Facebook page, posted a clip on 2 February 2026 with the caption:

"Don't get me wrong, I love South Africa, but it's just a few things I hate."

In the video filmed at a petrol station in Cape Town, the American started by saying he hates that South Africans drive on the left side of the road. He explained that when he rented a car, he struggled because the steering wheel was on the right side, which was completely different from what he's used to in America.

His second complaint was about the warm February weather in South Africa. He mentioned he had to change his clothes because it was 70 degrees Fahrenheit, and he was still dressed like he was in Atlanta where it was snowing and 20 degrees.

The third thing on his list was the heights everywhere in South Africa. He admitted he's afraid of heights and finds it scary that everywhere he goes, he's on a mountain or above ground level.

The fourth complaint was about the food. He said every time he goes out to eat in South Africa, they bring him the whole animal, like a full lobster, unlike in the States where the food comes prepared and plated.

His final gripe was about hotel rooms always being in front of the water. He joked that every time he tries to sleep, all he hears is waves, which keeps him awake.

The video showed the American living a luxury lifestyle in Cape Town, staying in beachfront hotels and ordering expensive meals like lobster. His post got over 13,000 reactions and more than 2,000 comments from people who could tell he was being sarcastic.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi reacts to American's SA complaints

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video, with some calling the Facebook user @Glojays out for complaining about luxury:

@motsamai_richkev_matlokotsi joked:

"This man is enjoying too much. He needs to come to Small Street. That's a real South Africa."

@victor_jerez questioned:

"Who can't sleep to waves? That's crazy. That'll put me right to sleep."

@danny_lessing said:

"Someone once mentioned that tourists like leaving bad remarks on social media instead of dealing with things their own way."

@tiffany_nunu_mccreight wrote:

"Send me a ticket, as a behaviour specialist I can help you with these things!"

@kay_ghatsheni pointed out:

"He's trying to say he really loves South Africa if you don't know."

@bootag_boo_tag responded:

"Sounds like you like it more than you're complaining."

@lebohang_jacobs_mokoena added:

"You cry about normal stuff, but at least in South Africa we eat organic food."

An American man at a petrol station in Cape Town. Images: @Glojays

