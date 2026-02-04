An American tourist documented his first rugby match experience at Cape Town’s iconic DHL Stadium, capturing the journey from arrival to the electrifying atmosphere inside

An American tourist’s first-ever experience at a rugby match has gone viral after he shared his unexpected journey to watching the game at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium.

An American man documented his first-ever rugby match at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium. Image: @rileybeckman

Source: TikTok

The video, posted on TikTok on 3 February 2026 by the gent himself under the handle @rileybeckman, shows the visitor documenting his day at the stadium, from an initial ticket mishap to his awe at the atmosphere inside the iconic venue. The match took place at DHL Stadium, home to some of South Africa’s biggest rugby fixtures.

In the clip, @rileybeckman revealed that his experience did not start smoothly. He explained that he had unknowingly purchased invalid tickets through an online resale platform after searching for events happening at the stadium.

"It turns out that I bought a scam ticket. I guess I got scammed. I got my tickets from this website called Viagogo,” he said. “When I bought the tickets, I just looked up events at DHL Stadium, and this game was happening today, so I figured, let’s buy them. No, he said in the video."

The American added that he was not alone, saying several other fans had faced the same issue. Eventually, he managed to secure new tickets, although he missed the opening moments of the match.

Once inside the stadium, @rileybeckman could not hide his amazement. Reacting to the roaring crowd, he exclaimed, "Whoa," as fans cheered loudly for their favourite team.

"This stadium might be louder than Arrowhead Stadium," he said, comparing the experience to one of the loudest sporting venues in the United States.

Despite admitting he did not fully understand the rules of rugby, the TikTok user @rileybeckman said he found the sport fascinating. Drawing from his background as a wrestler, he noted that many rugby players appeared strong and physical enough to transition into wrestling.

The video quickly gained traction online, with South Africans amused and impressed by the tourist’s honest reactions. Many welcomed him to rugby culture, while others joked about the intense atmosphere that often surprises first-time visitors.

The clip highlights how South Africa’s passionate rugby fans continue to leave a lasting impression on international visitors.

An American man’s first rugby match at DHL Stadium captured attention online. Image: @rileybeckman

Source: TikTok

Netizens react to American’s first rugby game experience

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, flooding the post with reactions, saying:

Mericia said:

"Getting scammed is part of the South African experience 😁."

RoRo explained:

"Rugby 🏉 is kinda similar to what you know as American football 🏈."

Sashajae Meyer suggested:

"Next time, go to a Spar. Any Spar will have."

Koedoejagter wrote:

"Wrestling is good for playing rugby. You are 100% correct."

Yesitsme commented:

"Be careful, it can be a very expensive addiction."

Watch the video below:

