“First Drive Disaster”: Cape Town Woman Crashes Brand-New Car, SA Reacts

A Cape Town woman’s first drive in her brand-new car ended in a shocking accident

The unusual crash, captured on TikTok, quickly went viral across South African social media

Online users flooded the comments section with reactions, theories, and humorous takes

A woman in Cape Town made an unforgettable first impression with her brand-new car when she crashed it on her very first drive, sparking a wave of curiosity and amusement across South African social media.

The incident was captured on TikTok and shared by social media user @bahariawalk on 26 January 2026 and quickly went viral. In the video, the car can be seen resting on its side, with the driver’s side facing upward at an angle, leaving viewers stunned.

The clip was captioned: "First time driving your brand new car, then this happens."

The social media user @bahariawalk added context in the comments, explaining:

"On that road, the speed is limited to 60km/h. She was driving under that speed, we really don’t know what happened. She just bumped into the black BMW that was parked on the side road. Surprisingly the BMW had a minor scratch. Witchcraft is real."

Social media users were quick to react, expressing both shock and disbelief at the unusual accident. Many tried to figure out how such a crash could occur at low speeds, with some jokingly attributing it to "witchcraft" or supernatural intervention. Others speculated about the woman’s driving experience or the possibility of a mechanical fault.

Despite the dramatic turn, the crash left minimal damage to the parked BMW, prompting further online discussion about the strange nature of the incident. Many viewers also empathised with the woman, noting that first-time drivers sometimes face unexpected challenges, even on familiar roads.

As the TikTok clip continued to circulate, South Africans flooded the comments section with humorous reactions, memes, and debates, making the incident a trending topic across platforms. While authorities have not released an official report, the footage has left many asking, how does one manage to flip a car on its first drive while driving below the speed limit?

The viral video served as a reminder that even a cautious drive in a new car can lead to unforgettable and sometimes baffling moments.

SA reacts to Cape Town car crash

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Cape Town crash, saying:

Daniel said:

"Wow, that exhaust looks like a very thin straw. I'm all for fuel economy, but these lightweight plastic cars are not very safe. A friend with a Suzuki Expresso was hit on the rear corner by another vehicle and instantly lost control and rolled."

Pianodream wrote:

"It happened to a German friend in Cape Town city centre when his rental Golf's exhaust broke and catapulted the car onto its roof."

NeleSnr stated:

"Honestly best response is just to laugh, but seemingly that would be insensitive."

Wadeth Lawrence wrote:

"Thank you, it’s the first time I've seen underneath a Suzuki. #VeryInformative."

Watch the video below:

