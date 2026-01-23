Young learners at Sukuhl's Educare created heartfelt posters urging scholar transport drivers to prioritise safety

The Vanderbijpark crash earlier this week tragically claimed the lives of 14 children, prompting nationwide concern over school transport safety

The viral TikTok video of the learners’ messages moved South Africans, sparking discussions and prayers for child safety on the roads

The young learners at Sukuhl's Educare sent a powerful message to scholar transport drivers this week, following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of 14 children on Monday, 19 January 2026, in the morning in South Johannesburg.

Learners expressed a powerful tribute to the Vanderbijpark scholar transport pupils who lost their lives. Image: @queenkaykay68

Source: TikTok

The learners sat in their classroom holding handmade posters with heartfelt pleas such as: "Our lives matters," "Please drive us safely," "Save roads saves," "Children lifes," "We are someone child," "Protect us," "Drive us with care," "We are precious," and "RIP our angels."

The touching moment was shared on TikTok on 22 January 2026 by social media user @queenkaykay68, who captioned the clip saying:

"Sukuhl's Educare is showing their condolences to the learners who lost their lives in the Vanderbijpark Crash 🙏."

The video quickly went viral, capturing the attention of South Africans who were moved by the innocence and sincerity of the children’s messages.

The Vanderbijpark crash occurred earlier this week when a truck collided with a scholar transport vehicle, resulting in the deaths of 14 young learners. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through communities across the country and reignited urgent calls for improved safety measures for vehicles transporting schoolchildren.

Parents, teachers, and advocacy groups have expressed grief over the incident while praising the students’ initiative in creating the posters.

The 22‑year‑old driver of the scholar transport vehicle was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and driving without a valid permit. Investigations continue, and officials are considering stricter vehicle inspections, driver training requirements, and enhanced oversight for scholar transport vehicles.

SA is moved by the learners’ message to the scholar transport

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and some applauded the young pupils’ gesture, saying:

Safina Janat said:

"Nyani and the kids must start reporting how they drive them."

Shamilla added:

"Please God protect our children 🙏."

Happy Soul expressed:

"These kids are all scared and sad. God, please give them assurance that they are safe with you 😭. Let's pray for them."

Leeann Mentor stated:

"My heart is broken, my heart is sore. My prayers are with you all."

Anisa Desai commented:

"Our future little ones."

Kaydz wrote:

"Lord Jesus, protect our children on the road. My little Grade 2 also drives with a transport, and we worry, please take care of them, protect their transport always 🙏."

Haylie simply said:

"In the name of Jesus, amen 🙏 🙌 no weapon formed against our children shall ever prosper 🙏."

A video message from a concerned citizen has gone viral, sparking intense emotions and debate about the Vaal taxi crash that claimed the lives of 13 school children.

In a heart-wrenching display of solidarity, Grade 3 learners have paid an emotional tribute to the 12 young victims of the Vaal accident.

Hundreds of residents from across the Vaal region came out in droves on Thursday evening to participate in a solemn candlelight vigil for the young learners who lost their lives in a devastating scholar transport crash earlier this week.

