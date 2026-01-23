A shocking video showing learners being transported in a trailer sparked national concern over the safety of school children on South African roads.

The clip appeared on X on January 22 2026, and gained significant traction as an enraged online community called for immediate intervention

Social media users expressed fear for the children's lives just days after a horrific accident in the Vaal claimed the lives of 14 learners

A bakkie was filmed transporting school children in a trailer in a rural area just days after a deadly crash in the Vaal. Image: izusek

Source: Getty Images

A disturbing video surfaced online showing a blatant disregard for road safety regulations involving young learners in a rural area.

The clip was shared on X by user @Ndi_Muvenda_ and amassed hundreds of views along with a wave of angry comments from concerned citizens.

The video showed a bakkie with school children pulling a trailer also full of children in uniform moving past another group of learners in an undisclosed South African rural area. X user @Ndi_MuVenda_'s clip was shared just three days after 14 learners lost their lives in a horrific crash in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal.

The Vanderbijlpark tragedy

In that separate tragedy, a taxi driver’s alleged negligence led to a head-on collision with a truck while attempting to overtake multiple vehicles. He was released from the hospital and later charged with 14 counts of murder.

SA is disturbed by the bakkie video

The clip gained massive views and comments from an outraged online community. Many viewers noted how unacceptable the scene in the new video was and called for the owner of the bakkie to be called to task for endangering young learners’ lives. Some guessed that the owner was cutting corners to save petrol money instead of making multiple trips to the school. Others questioned why parents would allow their children to be transported in such an unsafe way while calling for urgent education awareness.

Viewers were disturbed and expressed that such dangerous transport methods are still being used despite recent fatal accidents. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @tsheporama46900 said:

"No, now this is unacceptable."

User @Zwitutis17Gee commented:

"The owner probably wants to save petrol by doing one trip where two or three trips are needed. Same with these overloaded taxis. They need to take the car disc, because ticket fines don't scare them."

User @zeusblxckthe1st shared:

"This scholar transport thing is becoming a problem

User @Ntombie_Ndebele said:

"Eish! This situation is bad 😭."

User @Koena_za asked:

"Some parents have been paying for trailers as modes of transporting kids. This is sad. We need education awareness among parents. Why would you allow your child to be transported like this?"

User @@MbusoKhoza_ added:

"This is straightforwardly a big misconduct. The driver must be arrested with immediate effect."

