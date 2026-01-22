Another scholar transport incident occurred on the R501 route near Thabazimbi, causing widespread public concern

Footage reveals traumatised schoolchildren, highlighting the urgency for improved safety standards

Recent scholar transport crash in Gauteng claimed 14 lives, prompting national calls for urgent reforms

South Africans are shocked at another scholar transport involved in an accident in Limpopo. Image: Jeff Weddell/ Getty Images and Stringer/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Another scholar transport incident has occurred on the R501 route near Thabazimbi, Limpopo, on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

A video from TrafficSA shows traumatised students sitting at the side of the road, with several younger learners visibly crying.

According to reports, the scholar transport collided with a bakkie. Fortunately, none of the children were harmed, but the bakkie driver was seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital.The cause of the accident is still unknown.

Public reaction to the latest video has been one of shock and distress, with many questioning why incidents involving scholar transport are occurring so close together. South Africans have expressed alarm about the apparent frequency of accidents and dangerous situations affecting children on their way to or from school.

South Africans weighed in

@ChrisExcel102 asked:

"Why is it that in South Africa, once one incident happens, it’s followed by many more?"

@Traderghst1 stated:

"These accidents happen more often than you think. Right now, they’re just heavily reported because of the 14 children incident."

@thulanexolanid commented:

"It often feels that way in South Africa. Do you still remember gas trucks? After the first major explosion. Multiple incidents followed."

@ngobenihc remarked:

"This is bad."

@QondileStayreal said:

"Unrelated, but notice how one celebrity will have so many look-alikes popping up across the world. I think the same occurs with incidents, they happen all. The time just needs one to blow up, and then a lot more gets revealed

Limpopo authorities impound unsafe vehicles

This concern follows national outcry earlier this week after a deadly scholar transport crash in Gauteng, where 14 learners were killed when a private school minibus collided with a truck. Authorities charged the driver with multiple offences, including 14 counts of murder. On 21 January 2026, Limpopo officials impounded 11 scholar transport vehicles that were deemed unsafe for learners. Reports stated that officials said the vehicles were operating in violation of transport laws, including failure to meet permit conditions, roadworthiness standards, and safety regulations for transporting learners.

The Department of Transport conducted safety to scholar transport vehicles throughout the Gauteng and Limpopo provinces. Image: Department of Ttansport/X

Source: Twitter

2 Briefly News articles on scholar transport accidents

Previously, Briefly News reported that several children were injured and taken to the hospital after a school transport vehicle crashed in Elspark, Ekurhuleni, while transporting learners on their way to school earlier this week. Emergency services responded and treated the injured children, with several requiring hospital care following the collision. The incident occurred just a day after a separate fatal scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark that claimed the lives of multiple learners, intensifying public concern about the safety of school transport services.

In other news, nine children were injured when their school transport vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree near Sarnia Primary School in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, while they were on their way home. Emergency services responded promptly, treating the learners at the scene before transporting them to hospitals for further care. The crash created chaotic scenes as multiple ambulances worked to assist the injured children, and distressed parents gathered at the site. Authorities have not yet released detailed findings, and an investigation is expected to determine the cause of the accident.

Source: Briefly News