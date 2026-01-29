A taxi was caught driving recklessly on a busy South African road, sparking outrage online

Social media users debated the dangers of unsafe driving and called for stricter road law enforcement

The incident reignited conversations about road safety, driver accountability, and responsible driving in SA

Social media users were left fuming after a video surfaced showing a taxi engaging in reckless driving, causing chaos on a busy South African road.

A taxi was caught driving recklessly on a busy road.

In the clip shared on 26 January 2026, the taxi was seen driving on the wrong lane to bypass a long line of traffic. The manoeuvre forced other vehicles to swerve and brake abruptly, creating a dangerous situation for all road users. The incident quickly caught the attention of South Africans online, with many taking to social media to express their frustration.

The video that was uploaded by TikTok user @taxis.behavin.bad highlighted the dangers posed by reckless driving, particularly in congested areas. Many viewers pointed out that such behaviour not only puts the taxi passengers at risk but also endangers other motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. Some social media users emphasised that this type of driving reflects a lack of road discipline that contributes to South Africa’s ongoing road safety challenges.

Comments on the clip ranged from disbelief to anger, with many calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws. The incident has sparked wider conversations about road safety, driver accountability, and the importance of public awareness campaigns. Many South Africans stressed that while traffic congestion is a daily struggle, it does not justify endangering lives through reckless driving.

As the video of the social media user @taxis.behavin.bad continued to circulate online, it served as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible driving, with South Africans uniting in their call for stricter enforcement to prevent such incidents in the future.

A taxi drove on the wrong side of the road, causing a stir among South Africans.

SA weigh in on taxi driver’s reckless driving

The online community of South Africa flooded the comments section with outrage over the taxi driver’s reckless driving, saying:

Liya Ins said:

"Then they say the truck was wrong 😭😭."

Molly M added:

"Using a taxi is like you’re gambling with your life yho."

Jay shared:

"Yesterday, a taxi did this on my way to work, and just around the corner, I saw the police pull him over, and all the cars he was overtaking watched him catch his fine. It made my day. I was so happy."

King Baldwin commented:

"All of the people saying passengers are late, does driving recklessly turn back the hands of time. If you wanna arrive early, you leave early, if queues are long at the rank, leave even earlier."

Watch the video below:

